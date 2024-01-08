Live updatesLive updates,
Israel war on Gaza: Al-Aqsa Hospital patients’ location ‘unknown’ – WHO
‘The entire world must look at what is happening here,’ says Wael Dahdouh after Israeli strike kills his son Hamza.
- Location of 600 patients, health workers from Gaza’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital “unknown”, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, after hospital director says they were forced to leave.
- “We shall continue,” says Al Jazeera’s Wael Dahdouh after an Israeli air strike killed his son Hamza and journalist Mustafa Thuraya.