At least 100 killed in fire at wedding celebration in Iraq: Media report

At least 100 people have been reported killed and more than 150 injured in a fire at a wedding celebration in Iraq’s northern Nineveh province, the Reuters news agency reported, citing state media in Iraq.

Health authorities in Nineveh province “have counted 100 dead and more than 150 injured in the fire at a marriage hall in Al-Hamdaniyah”, the official Iraqi press agency INA reported early on Wednesday, citing a “preliminary” death toll.

Iraq’s civil defence said that initial reports indicate that fireworks used during the ceremony may have been the cause of the blaze.

