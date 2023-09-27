Relatives gathered outside a morgue in the nearby city of Mosul, wailing in distress.

“This was not a wedding. This was hell,” said Mariam Khedr, crying and hitting herself as she waited for officials to return the bodies of her daughter Rana Yakoub, 27, and three young grandchildren, the youngest aged just eight months.

Another person shared their experience of escaping.

“We saw the fire pulsating, coming out of the hall. Those who managed got out and those who didn’t got stuck,” said Imad Yohana, a 34-year-old who escaped the inferno.

Another woman also lost several members of her family.

“I lost my daughter, her husband and their three-year-old. They were all burned. My heart is burning,” a woman said outside the morgue, where bodies lay outside in bags.

A man named Youssef stood nearby with burns covering his hands and face. He had grabbed his three-year-old grandson and managed to get out.

But his wife, Bashra Mansour, in her 50s, did not make it, dying in the chaos.