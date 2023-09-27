Iraq wedding fire updates: Arrests made as more than 100 killed in blaze

Governor of Nineveh province says no confirmed casualty figure, implying the toll may rise.

iraq fire
An injured man walks among people assessing the damage in front of the cordoned-off event hall [Safin Hamid/AFP]
By Ted RegenciaMaram Humaid and Urooba Jamal
Published On 27 Sep 2023

This blog is now closed. Thanks for joining us. These were the updates on the Iraq wedding fire on Wednesday, September 27.

  • More than 100 people are dead and some 150 injured after a fire ripped through a wedding celebration in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province.
  • Authorities say fireworks used during the celebration may have been the cause of the fire; several people have been arrested.
  • The health ministry says the critically injured are being taken to hospitals that specialise in burns; many are in “unstable condition”.
  • Reports indicate that the bride and groom have survived, although they have suffered burns.