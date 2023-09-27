- 27 Sep 2023 - 13:45(13:45 GMT)
Mourners take to the streets to bid fire victims farewell
Mourners have taken to the streets of northern Iraq’s Nineveh province to mourn the death of 100 people killed in the devastating fire that erupted during a wedding on Tuesday night.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 12:48(12:48 GMT)
US ambassador to Iraq expresses ‘solidarity’
The United States ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, has expressed Washington DC’s “solidarity” with the Iraqi people “in their sorrow” following the fire tragedy at al-Hamdaniyah.
“Today, we stand side-by-side with all Iraqis in their grief for the victims and those injured at the wedding in the Hamdaniyah tragedy,” Romanowski wrote in English and Arabic in a social media post on Wednesday.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 12:43(12:43 GMT)
Kuwait’s emir sends message of condolences to Iraqi leaders
Kuwaiti Emir Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah has sent two cables of condolences to Iraq’s president and prime minister following the fire tragedy in Nineveh.
According to the state-owned Kuwaiti TV, the emir mourned with the families of the victims of the fire that killed at least 100 people and left more than 150 others injured.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 12:21(12:21 GMT)
Video appears to show indoor fireworks that led to deadly tragedy at wedding reception
- 27 Sep 2023 - 12:04(12:04 GMT)
Injured fire victims being treated in hospitals across Iraq
- 27 Sep 2023 - 11:47(11:47 GMT)
Not a wedding but ‘hell’: Relatives mourn family members
Relatives gathered outside a morgue in the nearby city of Mosul, wailing in distress.
“This was not a wedding. This was hell,” said Mariam Khedr, crying and hitting herself as she waited for officials to return the bodies of her daughter Rana Yakoub, 27, and three young grandchildren, the youngest aged just eight months.
Another person shared their experience of escaping.
“We saw the fire pulsating, coming out of the hall. Those who managed got out and those who didn’t got stuck,” said Imad Yohana, a 34-year-old who escaped the inferno.
Another woman also lost several members of her family.
“I lost my daughter, her husband and their three-year-old. They were all burned. My heart is burning,” a woman said outside the morgue, where bodies lay outside in bags.
A man named Youssef stood nearby with burns covering his hands and face. He had grabbed his three-year-old grandson and managed to get out.
But his wife, Bashra Mansour, in her 50s, did not make it, dying in the chaos.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 11:18(11:18 GMT)
Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim, sends condolences to Iraqi nation
Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qatar’s emir, has sent his condolences to the leaders of Iraq and its people after the deadly fire in Nineveh that killed at least 100 people.
In a message posted by his office, the emir also wrote that he wishes a “speedy recovery” to those who were injured in the tragedy.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 10:52(10:52 GMT)
Russia’s Putin offers condolences to Iraqi leadership
Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered his condolences to his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani for the victims of the fire in Nineveh.
According to the state-owned Russia Television, Putin wrote his condolences on the Kremlin website.
“It is particularly sad that this tragedy occurred during a wedding,” RT quoted him as saying.
Putin also sent his wishes “for a speedy recovery to all those injured”.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 10:42(10:42 GMT)
‘Our thoughts are with the families of the victims’: Belgium
Belgium has extended its “heartfelt condolences” to the government of Iraq and its people “for the many lives lost in the tragic fire” in Nineveh.
“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Sincere wishes for the swift recovery of those injured,” Belgium’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on social media.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 10:27(10:27 GMT)
Lithuania’s foreign minister sends ‘sincere condolences’ to Iraq
- 27 Sep 2023 - 10:24(10:24 GMT)
Bride and groom injured but alive: Al Jazeera correspondent
There are conflicting reports on the condition of the bride and groom.
According to Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed, the couple are alive but have suffered burns.
Al Jazeera is closely following this development as more information comes in.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 10:22(10:22 GMT)
‘Difficult times’: Egypt expresses ‘solidarity’ with Iraq
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has expressed its “solidarity” with Iraq, calling the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly fire “difficult times”.
The ministry’s spokesperson, Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, was quoted by Ahram Online as saying that Cairo is extending “its condolences to the Iraqi government and people, as well as to the families of the victims, wishing the injured a speedy recovery”.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 10:14(10:14 GMT)
Tehran offers condolences to Baghdad and families of victims
- 27 Sep 2023 - 10:08(10:08 GMT)
Saudi Arabia sends condolence message to Iraq
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has extended Riyadh’s “condolences and deep sympathy” to Iraq following Tuesday’s deadly fire in Nineveh.
In a statement published on the Saudi Press Agency website on Wednesday, the kingdom also sent its message to the families of the victims “over the tragic fire incident”.
“The ministry conveyed the Kingdom’s wish for a speedy recovery for the injured,” it added.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 09:38(09:38 GMT)
Nineveh police chief calls for blood donations for fire victims
The police chief of Nineveh, Major-General Falah al-Jarba, has called on all officers under his command to donate blood to those injured in the deadly fire in the province’s al-Hamdaniyah district, the Mosul MPN news site reported.
In a separate development, Shafaq News has reported that more than 40 people injured in the incident were transferred to a hospital in Erbil for better medical care.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 09:27(09:27 GMT)
Fire victims to be buried on Wednesday
The Syriac Catholic Archdiocese of Mosul has announced burial ceremonies for the victims of the al-Hamdaniyah fire, which killed more than 100 people on Tuesday night.
According to the Mosul-based news channel Mosul MPN, the funeral rites will be held on Wednesday afternoon at the Resurrection Cemetery in Mosul, the capital of Nineveh governorate.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 08:56(08:56 GMT)
Iraq’s highest Shia authority expresses sorrow
“We express deep sorrow and regret over the horrific fire incident that occurred in the Hamdaniyah district,” says Ali al-Sistani, leader of Iraq’s Shia Muslims and one of the most senior Shia scholars in the world.
“The supreme Marjaa offers condolences to the bereaved families and expresses solidarity with them and asks God Almighty to bind their hearts with patience, includ[ing] the victims, with His vast mercy and grant the injured a speedy recovery,” he added.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 08:55(08:55 GMT)
‘Devastating loss’: EU offers condolences after ‘tragic fire’
The European Union delegation to Iraq has offered its “deepest condolences” in the wake of the “tragic fire incident”.
“Our thoughts are with the families affected by this devastating loss. We stand in solidarity with Iraq and wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,” the EU said in a statement.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 08:39(08:39 GMT)
Iraqi PM declares three days of national mourning
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has declared three days of national mourning after the deadly fire in Nineveh.
A statement by the prime minister’s media office sent to the Iraqi News Agency said: “Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani directed the declaration of a national mourning throughout Iraq for three days as a condolence for the victims who died in the al-Hamdaniyah fire accident.”
- 27 Sep 2023 - 08:29(08:29 GMT)
Turkey sends condolences to Iraq
The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has offered condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the “tragic incident”.
“We also wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” it said in a statement.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 08:16(08:16 GMT)
Jordan sends condolences to Iraq
Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has sent it condolences to the Iraqi government after the deadly fire in Nineveh.
In a statement, the ministry “expressed its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Iraq”.
The ministry “affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with the brotherly Republic of Iraq in this painful tragedy, expressing its condolences to the families of the victims, and wishing the injured a speedy recovery”.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 08:10(08:10 GMT)
Bride and groom survive but are in poor psychological condition, relative says
Relatives of the bride and the groom confirm to Iraqi Channel 1 that the couple is fine and survived the fire but they are in a difficult state mentally.
“We miraculously left the place. The groom and the bride were among the people who survived the accident. I was just with them, and their psychological condition was very difficult. I took some wounded to the hospital. What I saw in the hospital is difficult to describe. Many of the victims were burned and dead,” a relative told the channel.
The couple was about to do a slow dance, and something was lit up for it, sparking the massive blaze, an injured woman told the broadcaster Rudaw from a hospital gurney.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 08:03(08:03 GMT)
UN sends condolences to families of victims
- 27 Sep 2023 - 08:01(08:01 GMT)
Here’s the latest snapshot of the deadly wedding hall fire in Iraq’s Nineveh
- 27 Sep 2023 - 07:50(07:50 GMT)
Security forces make arrests after deadly wedding hall fire
At least nine people working at the banquet hall that caught fire during a wedding reception have been arrested by security forces from Nineveh governorate.
Major General Abdullah al-Jubouri, operations commander in Nineveh, told reporters that those arrested helped manage al-Haitham Hall.
Al-Jubouri also said federal security forces are coordinating with authorities in the semiautonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq to arrest the owner of the hall.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 07:44(07:44 GMT)
Palestinian president offers condolences
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas offered condolences to the Iraqi president, Abdul Latif Rashid, and to the victims of the fire.
In a message of condolence to his Iraqi counterpart, Abbas expressed full solidarity of the State of Palestine and its people with “brotherly” Iraq in this “great tragedy”.
The president also offered his condolences to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, stressing his confidence in the ability of Iraq’s leadership, government, and people to confront this tragedy.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 07:34(07:34 GMT)
Iraqi political alliance calls on gov’t to ensure safety after deadly fire
The head of a powerful political alliance in Iraq has expressed “great sympathy” to the families of the victims of the deadly Nineveh fire and called on the government to ensure more safety in the country.
“This tragic accident and other similar accidents make us realise the importance of strengthening safety and awareness procedures and emphasising them to the concerned authorities to avoid their occurrence,” Ammar al-Hakim, head of the National State Forces Alliance, said.
“We were shocked by the news of the horrific fire,” he said, adding that most of those who were killed were Christians.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 07:31(07:31 GMT)
What we know so far
Could the fire have been prevented?
Flammable material used in the construction of the event hall, toxic gas emissions due to its burning, and improper safety protocols such as a lack of emergency exits and fire extinguishers have contributed to the fire.
Were the bride and groom among those injured or killed?
It is still unconfirmed whether the couple, whose names are Haneen and Rivaan, are among those injured or dead.
Has the burning of similar materials caused fires elsewhere?
Experts say the cladding that caught fire at the wedding hall wasn’t designed to meet stricter safety standards, which was also the case in the 2017 Grenfell Fire in London that killed 72 people, as well as multiple high-rise fires in the United Arab Emirates in November of last year.
Here’s more of what we know so far.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 07:07(07:07 GMT)
Iraqi president calls for investigation into deadly fire
Iraq’s President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid has called for an investigation into the deadly fire in the province of Nineveh that left at least 100 people dead.
“What happened to our children in the Al-Hamdaniya district is a painful tragedy, and an accident that tore our hearts and the hearts of all Iraqis,” the president stated in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.
He said it was crucial to open an investigation to know “the circumstances of the accident and take all safety measures to prevent its recurrence”.
“Our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the families of the victims and a speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 07:05(07:05 GMT)
Nineveh governor declares weeklong mourning after deadly fire
The governor of Nineveh province has declared a week of mourning after the deadly fire that engulfed a banquet hall in the province’s Hamdaniyah district.
Nineveh’s Health Department announced that at least 100 deaths and more than 150 injuries were recorded as a preliminary toll following the incident that occurred during a wedding reception on Tuesday night.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 06:56(06:56 GMT)
In pictures: The deadly fire that killed dozens of people
Safety standards in Iraq’s construction and transport sectors are often disregarded, and the country is regularly the scene of fatal fires and accidents.
See more pictures here.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 06:47(06:47 GMT)
Highly flammable building materials used in construction of banquet hall: Officials
Officials from the Nineveh Health Directorate tell Al Jazeera that highly flammable building materials were used in the construction of the banquet hall, allowing the fire to spread quickly and kill many people at the wedding reception.
As a result, parts of the banquet hall collapsed within minutes after the fire broke out.
Iraq’s Civil Defence Corps said toxic gas emissions from the burning building materials further fuelled the fire. It said several safety codes also were violated, including the absence of fire extinguishers.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 06:32(06:32 GMT)
Iraqi Ministry of Health says ‘large number’ of injured victims are in ‘unstable condition’
Iraq’s Ministry of Health says ambulances and medical teams are being deployed to Nineveh to help evacuate many of those injured in the fire.
A ministry spokesman told Al Jazeera that a large number of those injured are in “unstable condition” and the critically injured have been referred to specialist hospitals that can handle burn victims.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 06:31(06:31 GMT)
Final toll won’t be clear for a while
Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed said the final tally of people killed and injured in the fire will not be clear for a while.
“There is a conflict in the numbers because a lot of victims were taken home by their families immediately from the scene, and some of those homes are far from where the fire happened.
“The people who were taken to the hospitals are accounted for, but there are still people who are missing,” Abdelwahed said.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 06:23(06:23 GMT)
Some of victims died of suffocation: Sources
Sources from Nineveh Governorate told Al Jazeera correspondent Esther Hakim that some of the victims died of suffocation, while many wedding guests were trying to leave through the banquet hall’s main entrance, causing a crush.
The sources said that the hall also did not have the proper equipment to put out the fire, which allowed it to spread quickly.
Hakim also reported that civil defence teams have recovered all the bodies left in the building, noting that the injured were transferred to hospitals in Nineveh and the Kurdistan Regional Government province.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 06:06(06:06 GMT)
Authorities may arrest the banquet hall owner: Report
Operations are reportedly under way to arrest the owner of the al-Haitham Hall in Nineveh’s Hamdaniyah district, according to a news report from Iraq.
Al Arabiya news outlet quoted sources as saying the owner reportedly tried to flee after the deadly incident.
At least 100 people have been killed and more than 150 injured in a fire that ripped through a wedding celebration on Tuesday night.
- 27 Sep 2023 - 05:53(05:53 GMT)
Fireworks likely caused the fire
Iraq’s civil defence said in a statement: “Preliminary information indicates that fireworks were used during a wedding, which triggered a fire in the hall.”
- 27 Sep 2023 - 05:53(05:53 GMT)
Death toll could rise
Najim al-Jubouri, the governor of Nineveh province, cautions that there are no final casualty figures yet, which suggests the death toll may still rise.
So far, at least 100 people have been confirmed dead in Tuesday night’s blaze.
Iraq wedding fire updates: Arrests made as more than 100 killed in blaze
Governor of Nineveh province says no confirmed casualty figure, implying the toll may rise.
- More than 100 people are dead and some 150 injured after a fire ripped through a wedding celebration in northern Iraq’s Nineveh province.
- Authorities say fireworks used during the celebration may have been the cause of the fire; several people have been arrested.
- The health ministry says the critically injured are being taken to hospitals that specialise in burns; many are in “unstable condition”.
- Reports indicate that the bride and groom have survived, although they have suffered burns.
