Israel forces kill 3 Palestinians in occupied West Bank attack

Soldiers opened fire at a vehicle and killed three passengers near the Jenin refugee camp as the Israeli army alleged they were planning an attack.

Israeli forces shot dead three Palestinians in the occupied West Bank who the army alleged were on their way to carry out an attack.

Soldiers opened fire on Sunday at a vehicle and killed three passengers, an army statement said.

“A short time ago, a vehicle carrying a squad of terrorists from the Jenin refugee camp was identified while on its way to carry out an attack,” it said.

The dead included Naif Abu Tsuik, 26, who the army said was a “leading military operative” from the Jenin refugee camp.

The army added he was “involved in military action against Israeli security forces and advancing military activity directed by terrorists in the Gaza Strip”, the coastal enclave controlled by group Hamas.

Hazem Qassem, a Hamas Gaza spokesman, said the deaths would not go unpunished.

“The enemy, which assassinated three of our Palestinian people, will not escape paying the price of its crimes,” he said in a statement.

