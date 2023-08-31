Trump pleads not guilty in Georgia election case

Former US president waives formal arraignment in case accusing him and 18 others of subverting 2020 election.

Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to election interference charges in the US state of Georgia, a court filing showed, as the former United States president waived a formal arraignment hearing.

Thursday’s court filing, which was signed by Trump, reads: “As evidenced by my signature below, I do hereby waive formal arraignment and enter my plea of NOT GUILTY to the indictment in this case.”

The former president faces 13 criminal charges in Georgia, where prosecutors have accused him and 18 associates of joining a conspiracy to “unlawfully change the outcome” of the 2020 US presidential election in the state.

Prosecutors had set arraignment hearings for Trump and his co-defendants for September 6.

This is a breaking story. More to follow.