Photos: Trump pleads not guilty in Washington, DC, to 2020 election charges

The ex-US president faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, for attempts to overturn his 2020 loss.

Former President Donald Trump boards his plane at Newark
Former United States President Donald Trump boards his plane at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, on Thursday, August 3. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]
Published On 3 Aug 2023

Former United States President Donald Trump has appeared in a Washington, DC, courtroom on Thursday to face charges that he led a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 presidential election, culminating in an attack on the seat of American democracy.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, walked into court just before 4pm Eastern US time (20:00 GMT) for his arraignment, where he entered a plea of not guilty before US Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

The courthouse is about one kilometre (half a mile) from the US Capitol, the building Trump supporters stormed on January 6, 2021, in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying his loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

In a 45-page indictment on Tuesday, Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump and his allies of knowingly promoting false claims that the election was rigged, pressuring state and federal officials to alter the results, and assembling fake slates of electors to try to wrest Electoral College votes from Biden.

Trump faces four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, conspiracy to deprive citizens of their right to have their votes counted and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. The most serious charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

In a series of posts on his social media site, Trump framed the indictment as a contrivance to derail his campaign, while his campaign issued a statement comparing the Biden administration to “authoritarian, dictatorial” regimes like that of Nazi Germany.

The indictment is the third in four months for Trump. In June, he pleaded not guilty to federal charges that he retained classified documents after leaving office. And in April, he also pleaded not guilty to New York state charges that he falsified documents in connection with hush money payments to a porn star.

Trump may soon face more charges in Georgia, where a state prosecutor is investigating his attempts to overturn the election there. The Atlanta-area prosecutor, Fani Willis, has said she will file indictments by mid-August.

“I NEED ONE MORE INDICTMENT TO ENSURE MY ELECTION!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform ahead of his Thursday court appearance.

President Donald Trump talks on the phone to Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office of the White House on Jan. 6
In this image released in the final report by the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack, President Donald Trump talks on the phone with Vice President Mike Pence from the Oval Office. The latest indictment accuses Trump of pressuring Pence to disrupt Biden's 2020 victory. [House Select Committee via AP]
Workers set up security barricades outside the US Capitol
Workers set up security barricades outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, ahead of Trump's arraignment. [Stefani Reynolds/AFP]
The scene outside the Washington, DC, courthouse where Trump is set to appear for his arraignment hearing, August 3, 2023
The scene outside the Washington courthouse hosting Trump's arraignment was relatively quiet early on Thursday. [Joseph Stepansky/Al Jazeera]
US President Donald J. Trump arrvies to Newark Liberty International Airport
The Trump motorcade arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport prior to his flight to Washington. [Justin Lane/EPA]
A supporter of Former President Donald Trump, center with red cap, talks with protesters
A Trump supporter, centre with the red cap, talks with protesters near the E Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
Former President Donald Trump's airplane flies behind the Washington Monument
Trump's plane flies behind the Washington Monument as it makes its final approach into Reagan National Airport on Thursday. [Jess Rapfogel/AP Photo]
Nicky Sundt stands on the corner of Pennsylvania and Constitution Avenue in front of the federal courthouse
A protester stands on the corner of Pennsylvania and Constitution Avenues in front of the federal courthouse. The US Capitol, site of the January 6 attack, looms in the background. [Kevin Wurm/Reuters]
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport
Trump arrives at Reagan National Airport on Thursday. [Alex Brandon/AP Photo]
Nadine Seiler holds a banner near the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse,
A demonstrator holds a banner near the E Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Thursday. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
Protesters gather at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse
Protesters gather at the E Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse on Thursday. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
People wait outside the courthouse ahead of Trump's appearance. [Julio Cortez/AP Photo]
Supporters of Former President Donald Trump gather at the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Federal Courthouse
Trump supporters gather at the courthouse, where Trump was due to answer to charges that he sought to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. [Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo]
Former President Donald Trump waves from an SUV on his way to federal court in Washington, DC
Trump waves from inside his SUV on his way to the courthouse in Washington, DC. [Brendan Smialowski/AFP]
Demonstrators and counter-demonstrators gather
Demonstrators and counter-demonstrators gather in Washington to mark Trump's second federal indictment. [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]