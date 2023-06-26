Wagner mercenary leader Prigozhin defends ‘march on Moscow’

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin issues first statement since aborted mutiny, insists his forces reacted to being attacked by the military.

Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin released the first audio statement since an aborted armed rebellion he staged on Saturday.

On Monday he defended the move as a reaction to an attack on his force that killed about of his 30 fighters.

“We started our march because of an injustice. We went to demonstrate our protest and not to overthrow power in the country,” Prigozhin said in an 11-minute audio.

He did not offer any details as to where he was or what his future plans are.

Earlier Russian Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu made his first public appearance since the uprising that demanded his ouster, in a video aimed at projecting a sense of order after the country’s most serious political crisis in decades.