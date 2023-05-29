How did Turks living abroad vote in Turkey’s run-off election?

Erdogan received 59.4 percent of international votes while Kilicdaroglu managed to garner 40.6 percent.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won re-election on Sunday in a heavily-contested run-off election.

With more than 99 percent of both domestic and international votes counted, Erdogan secured 52.16 percent of the vote, and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu received 47.84 percent.

Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for 20 years, will now serve another five-year term.

The results are shown below.

Domestic election results

Erdogan won 52 out of the country’s 81 provinces, one more than during the first round.

Kilicdaroglu repeated his first-round performance by winning Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul and the capital, Ankara.

At 85.7 percent, domestic voter turnout was about 3 percent lower than during the first round on May 14.

International election results

Just more than 1.7 million out of the 3.4 million eligible Turks living abroad voted in the run-off which ran from May 20 to 24.

With 95 percent of ballot boxes opened, Erdogan received 59.4 percent of international votes, while Kilicdaroglu had 40.6 percent.

The map below highlights the results of the second-round votes. Hover over each of the countries for a more detailed breakdown of the results. Note that not all countries have reported their complete results.

Countries where more Turkish citizens voted for Erdogan:

The bulk of Erdogan’s international votes came from citizens living in large diaspora countries in Europe, including Germany, France and the Netherlands, as well as across the Middle East and North Africa.

In Germany, which hosts 1.5 million eligible voters, Erdogan won some 67 percent of the vote.

At 95 percent, Turkish voters in Lebanon represented the highest percentage of Erdogan votes, followed by Jordan (90 percent) and Egypt (78 percent).

More Turks living in the following countries below favoured Erdogan:

Lebanon (95.28%), Jordan (90.37%), Egypt (78.59%), Belgium (74.91%), Pakistan (73.91%), Austria (73.88%), Kyrgyzstan (71.34%), Netherlands (70.45%), Saudi Arabia (69.3%), Germany (67.36%), France (66.57%), Libya (66.28%), Kuwait (64.61%), Qatar (61.71%), Luxembourg (60.64%), Denmark (60.47%), Algeria (58.96%), Morocco (58.58%), Iraq (58.42%), Uzbekistan (57.55%), Malaysia (57.11%), Iran (55.1%), Norway (54.23%), Azerbaijan (53.59%), Bosnia and Herzegovina (51.24%) and Tanzania (50.45%).

Countries where more Turkish citizens voted for Kilicdaroglu:

Kilicdaroglu dominated in many parts of Europe and North America where he secured more than 80 percent of the vote in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom as well as many parts of Southern and Eastern Europe.

The majority of Turks living in the following countries below favoured Kilicdaroglu:

Portugal (94.65%), Estonia (94.17%), Ireland (91.2%), Poland (90.02%), Czech Republic (89.28%), Lithuania (89.07%), Singapore (88.75%), New Zealand (86.01%), Montenegro (84.63%), US (82.57%), Greece (81.55%), Thailand (81.52%), Canada (80.86%), UK (80.38%), Hungary (76.94%), Malta (76.9%), Brazil (74.59%), Belarus (74.43%), Italy (74.13%), Israel (74.07%), South Africa (73.05%), Bulgaria (72.47%), China (71.99%), Bahrain (71.5%), Spain (71.1%), Finland (70.55%), Georgia (66.67%), Albania (65.71%), Oman (65.56%), United Arab Emirates (64.72%), Japan (63.48%), Romania (59.67%), Nigeria (59.6%), Serbia (59.19%), Ukraine (58.33%), Cyprus (58.15%), Switzerland (57.18%), Moldova (57.14%), Kosovo (56.9%), Australia (56.29%), Russia (54.81%), North Macedonia (54.62%), Sweden (53.08%), Turkmenistan (52.24%) and Kazakhstan (52.18%).