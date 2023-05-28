Follow the vote: Turkey election run-off results 2023

Neither candidate crossed the 50 percent mark for an outright win on May 14, triggering an unprecedented run-off vote.

The vote count is under way in Turkey’s presidential election run-off.

A broadcast ban on announcing results is expected to be lifted by 6:30pm (15:30 GMT) with results likely to emerge earlier than they did on May 14 given that voters have only two options to choose from this time round.

The polls opened at 8am (05:00 GMT) on Sunday and closed at 5pm (14:00 GMT).

The results will be shown below as soon as they become available.

Map of results:

First round results

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took 49.52 percent of May 14’s vote, with his main challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu getting 44.88 percent.

A third, nationalist, candidate, Sinan Ogan, took 5.17 percent of the vote and went on to endorse Erdogan for the second round.

According to Anadolu Agency, 88.84 percent of Turkey’s 64 million eligible voters cast their votes during the first round.

Hover over each province to see how each candidate performed in the first round.

Erdogan vs Kilicdaroglu

Turkey’s ruling People’s Alliance and opposition Nation Alliance differ in several key areas. Here’s a breakdown of their policies and promises:

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 69

Adalet ve Kalkınma Partisi (Justice and Development Party, also known as AK Party)

People’s Alliance candidate

The current president has had 20 years in power, nine of them as president and 11 as prime minister, from 2003 to 2014.

He was mayor of Istanbul from 1994 to 1998.

He is now seeking a third consecutive presidential term.

This is his most challenging election amid economic woes and earthquake damage.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, 74

Cumhuriyet Halk Partesi (CHP or Republican People’s Party)

Nation Alliance candidate