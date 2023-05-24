News|History

Last emperor of China’s watch sells for record $6.2m at auction

The Patek Philippe Ref 96 Quantieme Lune once belonged to the last emperor of China’s Qing Dynasty Aisin-Gioro Puyi.

A Patek Philippe Reference 96 Quantieme Lune formerly from the collection of China's last emperor of the Qing Dynasty Aisin-Gioro Puyi is seen during a preview before auction in Hong Kong, China, on May 19, 2023 [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
Published On 24 May 2023

A watch that was once owned by the last emperor of China’s Qing Dynasty, whose life formed the basis of the 1987 Oscar-winning film “The Last Emperor”, sold for a record 49 million Hong Kong dollars ($6.2m) at auction.

An Asian collector residing in Hong Kong and bidding by phone bought the rare Patek Philippe Reference 96 Quantieme Lune timepiece, which boasts a crown-like moon phase and once belonged to China’s last emperor Aisin-Gioro Puyi, according to London-based auction house Phillips.

The watch is one of a very small number of known Patek Philippe Reference 96 Quantieme Lune timepieces and was gifted by Puyi to his Russian interpreter when he was imprisoned by the Soviet Union, the auction house said. The storied timepiece easily beat a pre-sale estimate of $3m.

The hammer price, which excludes the buyer’s premium fee was 40 million Hong Kong dollars ($5.1m). With the buyer’s premium fee, the total price came to about $6.2m.

The Patek Philippe Ref 96 Quantieme Lune timepiece once owned by Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the Chinese Qing dynastys last emperor (L), is seen on display in Hong Kong on May 23, 2023 ahead of its auction in the territory on the same day. - The most expensive watch ever sold at auction was a super-complicated Patek Philippe Grandmaster Chime, which sold for US$31 million in 2019. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP)
The Patek Philippe Ref 96 Quantieme Lune timepiece once owned by Aisin-Gioro Puyi, the Chinese Qing dynasty’s last emperor, is seen on display in Hong Kong on May 23, 2023, ahead of its auction [Peter Parks/AFP]

Thomas Perazzi, head of watches at auction house Phillips Asia, told the Reuters news agency that it was “the highest result” for any wristwatch that once belonged to an emperor.

Other watches owned by emperors and sold at auction include a Patek Philippe timepiece that belonged to the last Ethiopian emperor, Haile Selassie, which sold for $2.9m in 2017.

A Rolex watch that belonged to the last emperor of Vietnam, Bao Dai, fetched $5m at an auction in 2017.

Born in 1906, Puyi was the last emperor of China’s Qing dynasty, who began his reign at two years old and was forced to abdicate in 1912.

More than 20 years after his abdication, he was installed as the puppet leader of Japanese-occupied Manchuria – described by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) newspaper as a “puppet state set up by Japan after its invasion of modern-day northeast China”.

After Japan’s defeat in World War II in 1945, Puyi was captured at China’s Shenyang Airport by the Soviet Red Army. He was detained as a war prisoner and jailed in a detention camp in Khabarovsk, Russia, for five years.

Returning to China, he was jailed for almost 10 years and when he was released he worked at several jobs, including gardener in what is now China’s National Botanical Garden in Beijing, according to the SCMP. He died in 1967 aged 61.

FILE PHOTO 5APR95 - Li Shuxian (C) , wife of China's last emperor Pu Yi, is assisted by friends at her last public appearance while monks officiate at the burial of the ashes of her late husband in a new graveyard among the huge tombs of his imperial ancestors on the outskirts of Beijing April 5. Li died of cancer June 9 aged 73 in Beijing.
Li Shuxian, centre, the wife of China’s last emperor Puyi, is assisted by friends at her last public appearance in 1995 while monks officiate at the burial of the ashes of her late husband in a new graveyard among the tombs of his imperial ancestors on the outskirts of Beijing [File/Reuters]

The UK auction house said it had documentation that showed Puyi had brought the watch with him to the camp. Phillips said it spent three years collaborating with watch specialists, historians, journalists and scientists to research the watch’s history and verify its provenance.

Journalist Russell Working, who interviewed Puyi’s interpreter Georgy Permyakov in 2001, said Puyi gave the watch to Permyakov on his last day in the Soviet Union, shortly before he was extradited back to China.

“These were the kind of things he sometimes did to people that were very special to him,” Working said. The elderly interpreter had no idea of its value when he pulled the timepiece from his drawer, said Working, who was part of the auction house’s research team.

Perazzi told Reuters that the watch was the finest Patek made at the time.

The Ref 96 – austere compared with the usual luxury pieces on sale in auction houses – was the first “complication wristwatch” serially produced by Patek Philippe, with Perazzi saying there are currently only “three examples known” in the world.

According to the memoir of Puyi’s nephew Aisin-Gioro Yuyuan, the watch was a “personal item” of the deposed emperor, who passed it to his Russian interpreter Permyakov for safekeeping when he left the prison camp.

Permyakov’s family sold the Puyi articles several years ago to an anonymous European collector, the SCMP reported.

Another item on auction was a red paper fan, inscribed with a poem by Puyi “dedicated to my comrade Permyakov”. That fetched more than $77,800 – six times its pre-sale estimate.

Puyi’s watch, while historically significant, is far from the most expensive timepiece ever sold on the auction block.

A Patek Philippe “Grandmaster Chime” sold for $31m in 2019. It is said to be the most complex timepiece the luxury watchmaker has ever created, with 20 complications.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies