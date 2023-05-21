Greek elections so far: All you need to know in 400 words

A simple to the parliamentary election in the European Union country.

Millions of Greeks are casting their ballots in a general election.

Here is all you need to know.

The polls opened at 7am local time (04:00 GMT) and will close at 7pm (16:00 GMT). A joint exit poll conducted by six polling agencies will be published as soon as voting concludes. A first estimate of the vote count is expected at about 8:30pm (17:30 GMT). The main issues affecting voters are the economy, jobs and security with neighbouring Turkey. Parties need to clear the 3 percent threshold to enter the 300-seat parliament. New Democracy, a centre-right party led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, is polling 31-38 percent. It is followed by Syriza, the main opposition left-wing party headed by Alexis Tsipras that is trailing by 4-7 percentage points.

The election is unlikely to produce an outright winner following a change to the country’s electoral system. A repeat vote is expected by early July unless the political parties agree on a coalition. This is widely seen as unlikely. The polls find the country in fairly strong economic health, with unemployment falling and growth this year projected to reach twice that of the European Union. But economic issues remain squarely in focus amid a biting cost of living crisis. Mitsotakis, 55, has called on voters not to throw away hard-fought economic stability. But Tsipras, 48, accuses New Democracy of practising trickle-down economics – nurturing only growth, but not managing wealth distribution.

