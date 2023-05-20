Live updates,

Greek elections 2023 live news: Mitsotakis, Tsipras in PM race

Millions to cast ballots in parliamentary polls, with leaders of ruling New Democracy and main opposition Syriza vying for top spot.

A woman casts her vote at a polling station, during the general election, in Athens
A woman casts her vote in Athens [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
By Elizabeth Melimopoulos and Arwa Ibrahim
Published On 20 May 2023
  • Incumbent Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of the conservative New Democracy party seeks re-election, with his predecessor, Alexis Tsipras of the left-wing Syriza party, being his main rival.
  • Sunday’s vote is held under a proportional representation system which makes it difficult for any contender to secure an outright victory, setting the stage for a second round of balloting.