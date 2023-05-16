News|Humanitarian Crises

Cyclone Mocha may have killed ‘hundreds’ in Myanmar’s Rakhine

Communications problems are making it difficult to assess the extent of the damage caused by the massive storm.

People stand on a broken bridge following Cyclone Mocha. The bridge is broken in two. There are people standing on the other bank and boats in the water
There were reports of considerable damage at the camps in Rakhine where many Rohingya are forced to live [Sai Aung Main/AFP]
Published On 16 May 2023

Rescue and relief efforts are under way in northwestern Myanmar and neighbouring Bangladesh after Cyclone Mocha crashed ashore, with one humanitarian group working in the affected area saying hundreds had been killed and some Rohingya camps destroyed.

The cyclone – one of the most powerful to ever hit the region – made landfall on Sunday between Sittwe in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, where some one million mostly Muslim Rohingya fled after a brutal 2017 crackdown.

On Monday night, Myanmar’s military regime declared conflict-hit Rakhine, which it does not fully control, a “disaster area”, after winds as strong as 250 kilometres per hour (155 miles per hour) brought down trees and telecommunication towers and ripped roofs from buildings.

Torrential rain and a storm surge of between 3 and 3.5 metres (10-11.5 feet) also caused widespread flooding in the low-lying area, with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) saying there had been widespread destruction in and around Sittwe.

“Early reports suggest that damage is extensive and needs among already vulnerable communities, particularly displaced people, will be high,” it said in an update on Monday, noting that communications with the area were difficult.

Before and after satellite imagery showing damage in Sittwe
Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies shows damage to buildings and infrastructure in Sittwe as a result of the cyclone. The top picture was taken in February 2023 and the bottom after Cyclone Mocha [Maxar Technologies via AFP]

More than two million people were living in the path of Cyclone Mocha, including hundreds and thousands of Rohingya who remained in Rakhine following the 2017 crackdown where they were living in squalid camps with severe restrictions on their movement.

Partners Relief and Development, which works in Rakhine, said Rohingya contacts living near Sittwe told them their camps had been almost destroyed and that other early reports were “counting the death toll in the hundreds”.

Aung Kyaw Moe, a Rohingya activist and adviser to the National Unity Government’s Ministry of Human Rights, said on Twitter that the number of deaths in Sittwe alone was 400. He shared video of flattened buildings, but did not elaborate.

The military-owned Myawaddy Channel reported on Monday that three people had been killed in the cyclone.

Myanmar was plunged into crisis after the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, igniting mass protests that have turned into an armed rebellion.

People in Rakhine have suffered years of conflict and displacement, with the military and the United League of Arakan (ULA), the political wing of the ethnic Arakan Army, each claiming administrative control in the state.

The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar carried a report in its Monday edition showing army chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing at an emergency meeting of the natural disaster committee.

A woman walking through a debris strewn alleyway between bamboo and tarpaulin houses in a Rohingya camp in Sittwe. She is holding a child. There is another woman behind her looking inside a building
Reports from NGOs suggest the cyclone caused extensive damage to the temporary camps where many Rohingya in the state are forced to live [Sai Aung Main/AFP]

The coup leader said it was “necessary to give a helping hand to all Myanmar citizens without leaving anyone”. Myanmar does not consider the Rohingya citizens.

State media reported on Tuesday the general had visited Sittwe, but made no mention of casualties, according to the Reuters news agency.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Myanmar and Bangladesh were evacuated to shelters before the cyclone.

While the camps in Bangladesh appear to have escaped the worst of the cyclone, there were reports on Tuesday of a fire in one of the densely-populated settlements.

Source: Al Jazeera