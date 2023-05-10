Under pressure ASEAN says ‘deeply concerned’ at Myanmar violence

Regional grouping is leading diplomatic efforts to end the violence caused by the 2021 coup, but has made scant progress.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has said it is “deeply concerned” about the violence in military-ruled Myanmar, as Indonesian President Joko Widodo called for “unity” among its 10 members amid differences over how to handle the crisis.

Military chief Min Aung Hlaing has all but ignored a five point plan to end the violence that was agreed at a special ASEAN summit two years ago, and violence has only intensified since.

“We were deeply concerned with ongoing violence in Myanmar and urged the immediate cessation of all forms of violence and the use of force to create a conducive environment for the safe and timely delivery of humanitarian assistance and inclusive national dialogues,” ASEAN leaders said in a statement following summit discussions on Wednesday.

ASEAN, which admitted Myanmar as a member under a previous military regime, has been leading diplomatic efforts to end the bloodshed caused by the February 2021 coup, but has little to show for it.

The military bombing of a village in central Sagaing last month killed dozens of people, with Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accusing the armed forces of dropping a vacuum bomb.

At the weekend, the crisis hit closer to home when a humanitarian aid convoy, including diplomats from Singapore and Indonesia, came under fire from unknown attackers as it travelled in northeastern Shan State.

“We condemned the attack and underlined that the perpetrators must be held accountable,” the statement said.

As leaders converged on the eastern Indonesian town of Labuan Bajo, current ASEAN chair and host Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed confidence the group would be able to work together to handle the issues it faces. Myanmar, which joined the group under a previous military regime, is barred from the group’s main summits.

“Will ASEAN only be silent or will ASEAN be able to become the driver or peace or growth?” Widodo said. “I am convinced that we all believe ASEAN can do it only if there’s unity.”





Since taking over the rotating chairmanship of the the organisation, Indonesia has said it has been quietly engaging Myanmar’s military, the NUG and armed ethnic groups to try and end the violence.

“ASEAN is doing as much as it can really because when you are there on the ground it’s not that easy,” Philippine foreign minister Enrique Manalo said.

But former Indonesian foreign minister Marty Natalegawa says it is time for a tougher approach, echoing the views of many in civil society.

“To leave the seat empty at ASEAN summits is actually their comfort zone, they don’t have to be held accountable,” Natalegawa told the Reuters news agency.

“Excluding the junta is only part of a series of steps that should be taken.”

Myanmar presents an “unprecedented challenge” to the bloc’s unity, he added.

Some in ASEAN, including Thailand’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister Don Pramudwinai and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen, have travelled to Naypyidaw to meet Min Aung Hlaing and other senior officials.

The National Unity Government (NUG), which includes elected MPs removed in the coup, says existing five point plan lacks an accountability mechanism and is “not enough” to restore peace.

NUG Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung told Al Jazeera that ASEAN should engage publicly with the NUG as “the true representative of Myanmar”.

ASEAN’s charter operates on the principles of consensus and non-interference, adding to the difficulties in crafting a unified response to the crisis.