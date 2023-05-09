HRW says Myanmar military used thermobaric bomb on opponents

A report by Human Rights Watch claims the military used a thermobaric or vacuum bomb on opponents last month, causing ‘indiscriminate and disproportionate civilian casualties’.

Myanmar’s military has used an “enhanced blast” munition known as a fuel-air explosive in an air attack that killed more than 160 people, including many children, at a ceremony held last month by opponents of army rule, according to a human rights monitoring group.

The weapon, also known as a thermobaric or vacuum bomb, was dropped on a gathering held by opponents of army rule, Human Rights Watch (HRW) claimed in a report on Tuesday.

More than 160 people, including many children, were killed in the explosion, the watchdog said. Approximately 300 people had gathered to take part in the opening of a local office of the country’s resistance movement outside Pazigyi village, in Myanmar’s central Sagaing region, on the morning of April 11.

The New York-based group said the attack caused “indiscriminate and disproportionate civilian casualties in violation of international humanitarian law, and was an apparent war crime”.

“The Myanmar military’s use of a weapon designed to cause maximum deaths on an area crowded with civilians shows flagrant disregard for human life,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at HRW.

“Foreign governments need to cut off the junta’s funding, arms and jet fuel to deter further atrocities.”





Thermobaric weapons consist of a fuel container and two separate explosive charges, with the first detonating to disperse the fuel particles and the second igniting the dispersed fuel and oxygen in the air, creating a blast wave of extreme pressure and heat that creates a partial vacuum in an enclosed space.

Human Rights Watch said that it reviewed 59 photos of the victims’ bodies and a video of the site following the attacks, and concluded that the initial attack was conducted with a large, air-dropped “enhanced-blast” type munition.

“The scale of the blast and thermal damage to the building, as well as the profound nature of the burns and evident soft-tissue and crushing injuries suffered by the victims, are distinctive,” the organisation concluded in the report.

The Myanmar military claimed responsibility for the air attacks on the same day on state media but defended its actions. It said the People’s Defence Forces (PDF) – the armed wing of the National Unity Government – had terrorised residents into supporting them, killing Buddhist monks, teachers and others.

A military spokesman, Zaw Min Tun, said that they targeted PDF members and that the casualties were a result of the attacks hitting PDF storage units for explosives and landmines, which then exploded.

Human Rights Watch said that according to a witness, the People’s Defence Forces stored goods, funds, medicines and also some ammunition in the office building, which was intended for civilian uses such as filing taxes, township meetings and judicial processes.

The National Unity Government, an underground group that calls itself the country’s legitimate government, said those killed were mainly civilian residents of Pa Zi Gyi, including 40 children.

“The presence of opposition combatants and ammunition would make the building a legitimate military objective subject to attack,” said Human Rights Watch.

“The initial strike and ensuing attacks on hundreds of fleeing civilians was almost certainly an unlawfully disproportionate attack, and possibly a deliberate attack on civilians.”

Myanmar is racked by violence that began after the army overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021, and brutally suppressed nonviolent protests.

That triggered an armed resistance and combat in many parts of the country, with the military increasingly using air attacks to counter the opposition and secure territory.