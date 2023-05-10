Pakistan court indicts former PM Imran Khan in state gifts case

Khan, already in custody, has been indicted for unlawfully selling state gifts during his premiership between 2018-22, reports say.

Khan, 70, was arrested on Tuesday by the country’s National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in another corruption case.

The indictment followed a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan last October which found Khan guilty of illegally selling state gifts and barred him from holding public office until the next election.

The chief of the main opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the NAB court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on the agency’s plea to remand Khan to 14 days in custody.

The action by Pakistan’s anti-corruption body has led to violent protests across the country, with at least two of the four provinces asking the federal government to deploy troops to restore order.

