Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 410
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 410th day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 9 Apr 2023
Here is the situation as it stands on Sunday, April 9, 2023:
Fighting
- A 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter were killed after Russian forces struck a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia early on Sunday, authorities said.
- A missile fired from Ukrainian-held territory was allegedly shot down over the Black Sea town of Feodosiya in Russian-controlled Crimea, the Moscow-installed head of Crimea’s administration said on Saturday.
- British military intelligence said Russian forces were threatening a key supply route to Bakhmut, the focus of their assault for months which Ukraine has said it is defending to wear the invaders down before its counteroffensive.
Diplomacy
- Ukraine’s First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova is due to visit India on Monday and will seek humanitarian aid and equipment to repair energy infrastructure damaged during Russia’s invasion, a newspaper reported on Saturday.
- The arrest of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by Russia drew a rare joint statement from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who demanded the reporter’s immediate release.
- More than 30 children were reunited with their families in Ukraine this weekend after a long operation to bring them back home from Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea, where they had been taken from areas occupied by Russian forces during the war. Kyiv estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia or Russian-occupied Crimea since Moscow invaded, in what it condemns as illegal deportations. Moscow says they have been transported away for their own safety.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky said on Saturday that he still sees his country on the road to NATO accession.
