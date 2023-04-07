Russia charges WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich with spying: Reports

Russian media says the journalist denied the espionage charge, saying he was engaged in journalistic activities.

Russia has formally charged detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich with espionage, according to Russian news agencies.

State-run TASS news agency reported on Friday that the US journalist denied the charge.

Russia’s Federal Security Service, the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB, said on March 30 that it had detained Gershkovich in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and had opened an espionage case against the 31-year-old for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex.

“FSB investigators charged Gershkovich with espionage in the interests of his country,” Russian state-run agency TASS said, citing a law enforcement source.

“He categorically denied all accusations and stated that he was engaged in journalistic activities in Russia,” TASS said.

Another Russian news agency Interfax also reported the development, citing an unidentified source.

The Journal has denied that Gershkovich was spying and demanded the immediate release of its “trusted and dedicated reporter”.

The United States has urged Russia to release Gershkovich and cast the Russian claims of espionage as ridiculous.

The White House said on Thursday that Russia’s refusal to give consular access to detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is “inexcusable.”

“We need to get consular access to Evan,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

‘Pointless’ pressure

Russia’s foreign ministry said on the same day that it was “pointless” to try to pressure Moscow over its case against Gershkovich.

“Hype around this case, which is being fanned in the United States, with the aim of pressuring Russian authorities and the court… is pointless and meaningless,” Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told US ambassador Lynne Tracy, according to a statement.

“He was caught red-handed while trying to obtain secret information, using his journalistic status as a cover for illegal actions, qualifying as espionage,” the statement added.

Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg, some 1,800 kilometres (1,100 miles) east of Moscow, then transferred to the capital and placed in detention until May 29 pending trial.

US President Joe Biden has called for Gershkovich’s release with the White House calling the accusations against him “ridiculous”.

The journalist’s arrest has drawn outrage from the West and is seen as a serious escalation of Moscow’s crackdown on media.