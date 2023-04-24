Several killed in blasts at Pakistan police station

Police say there were two explosions inside a counter-terrorism police station in Kabal, northwest Pakistan.

Several people have been killed in two explosions inside a counter-terrorism police station in northwestern Pakistan, according to police.

“The reports indicate that the roof of the counterterrorism department facility … caved in. Eight dead have been accounted for. The rescue effort is continuing. They are trying to remove the rubble,” said Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder on Monday.

Attaullah Khan, a police official in the district told AFP news agency that there were two explosions inside the CTD (counter-terrorism department) police station in Kabal town, Swat district.

More to follow.