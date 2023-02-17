Several people wounded as gunfire and explosions heard outside the compound in the southern Pakistani city.

Armed men have attacked a police compound in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi, officials said.

Gunfire and explosions were heard outside the premises, which is home to several police buildings and the residences of officers, local media reported on Friday.

The armed group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistan Taliban, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said five or six gunmen were involved in the attack and threw hand grenades as they tried to force their way into the police headquarters.

Sharjeel Memon, the spokesman for Sindh province, said the attackers had been surrounded although shooting and clashes were still under way.

At least two of the attackers were killed, police officials said.

Dr. Sumaiyya Syed Tariq, a police surgeon at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, told Al Jazeera at least three people were wounded in the attack.

“We have received three injured. One rescue volunteer, one police officer and one paramilitary Rangers officer. All have received bullet injuries but none of them critical,” she said.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in attacks by armed groups since November when the Pakistani Taliban unilaterally ended a monthslong ceasefire with the government.

This is a developing story…

