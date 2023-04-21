Several of Raab’s colleagues in Westminster had complained about his professional behaviour.

British Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab resigned on Friday, following an independent investigation into formal complaints about his behaviour.

In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak published on Twitter, Raab said the inquiry had set a dangerous precedent, but that he would remain supportive of the government.

“I called for the inquiry and undertook to resign, if it made any finding of bullying whatsoever. I believe it is important to keep my word,” Raab said.

He complained about employees leaking details of his behaviour to the media, and added: “In setting the threshold for bullying so low, this inquiry has set a dangerous precedent. It will encourage spurious complaints against Ministers, and have a chilling effect on those driving change on behalf of your government – and ultimately the British people.”

He said he felt “duty bound to accept the outcome of the inquiry” but said it “dismissed all but two of the claims levelled against me”.

Raab’s resignation means a third senior minister has departed over their personal conduct since Sunak entered Downing Street in October promising a government of integrity.

Raab’s announcement on Friday came the day after Sunak received findings into eight formal complaints that Raab had been abusive towards staff during a previous stint in that office and while serving as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.

Raab, 49, denied claims he belittled and demeaned his staff and said he “behaved professionally at all times,” but had said he would resign if the bullying complaints were upheld.

Sunak received the report on Thursday morning and was carefully considering the findings but did not immediately make a decision, spokesperson Max Blain said.

Raab began his career as a lawyer and moved into politics in 2000 when he joined the Foreign Office.

He took on a leading role during the coronavirus pandemic, taking the helm of the government while then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson was hospitalised with the virus.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego, reporting from London, said it was “no secret” that there is a culture of animosity between the civil service and government.

“But the allegations against Raab were serious indeed, of bullying, intimation, some staff said they feared going into the office, felt ill, and were unable to do their jobs,” she said.

“This caused a lot of concern on how workable this situation would have been. Had Raab not resigned, members of the civil service said they would have resigned instead.”

The crisis is something of a double-edged sword for Sunak, who Raab rooted for during his campaign to lead Britain.

“Raab was close political ally of Sunak,” Gallego said. “It remains to be seen whether he will remain silent on this issue, as he goes from the front benches of the government.”