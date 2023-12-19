Iceland volcano erupts weeks after thousands evacuated from nearby town

Iceland has been on high alert for an eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula after weeks of intense seismic activity.

A volcano in southwest Iceland has erupted, spewing lava and smoke across a wide area weeks after nearly 4,000 residents of a nearby town were evacuated amid intense seismic activity.

“At 22:17 this evening, a volcanic eruption began north of Grindavik on the Reykjanes peninsula,” Iceland’s Meteorological Office said on Monday.

The livestreamed footage of the eruption showed glowing orange lava rising into the night sky, surrounded by billowing red smoke.

“A Coast Guard helicopter will take off shortly to confirm the exact location and size of the eruption,” the IMO said.

Iceland has been on high alert for a potential eruption after thousands of small earthquakes rattled the region about 40km (25 miles) south of the capital Reykjavik prompting the evacuation of the fishing town of Grindavik and the closure of the nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa.

The crack in the earth’s surface was about 3.5km (2.1 miles) long and had grown rapidly, the Met Office said.

Some 100 to 200 cubic metres (3,530 to 7,060 cubic feet) of lava emerged per second, several times more than in previous eruptions in the area, Icelandic seismologist Kristin Jonsdottir told the public broadcaster RUV.

Local police said they had raised their alert level as a result of the outbreak and the country’s civil defence warned the public not to approach the area while emergency personnel assessed the situation.

Reykjanes is a volcanic and seismic hotspot southwest of Iceland’s capital Reykjavik.

In March 2021, lava fountains erupted from a 500-750-metre-long (1,640-2,460-foot-long) fissure in the ground in the Fagradalsfjall volcanic system.

After Monday’s eruption, the Keflavik International Airport remained open, albeit with numerous delays listed for arrivals and departures.

Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe.

It straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack in the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates.