Derek Chauvin, police officer who killed George Floyd, stabbed: reports

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, has been seriously injured in a stabbing, US media has reported.

Chauvin was stabbed by another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson, Arizona on Friday, the Associated Press, the New York Times, and ABC News reported, citing unnamed sources.

The Federal Correctional Institution in Tucson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Floyd’s death in 2020 sparked major protests against police brutality and racism in the US and other countries.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed that an inmate at the Tucson prison was stabbed, without identifying the inmate by name, and that no other inmates or prison staff were injured.

Chauvin, who was filmed kneeling on the Black man’s neck for more than nine minutes, was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison after being found guilty of murder and manslaughter charges in April 2021.

In June 2022, Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years in prison for violating Floyd’s civil rights in a separate case.

On Monday, the US Supreme Court declined to hear Chauvin’s appeal of his conviction for second-degree murder.

Chauvin’s lawyers had argued he was denied his right to a fair trial because of publicity before the trial and concerns public safety could be threatened if he was acquitted.