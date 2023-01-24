Academy Awards 2023: full list of Oscar nominations
Michelle Yeoh is second Asian woman ever to get best actress nod, Naatu Naatu first Indian film song to be nominated.
The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have been announced, with sci-fi family drama, Everything Everywhere all at Once, leading the pack with 11 nods from academy voters, followed by German anti-war movie, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Irish black comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, with both nabbing nine nominations.
Several categories announced during the televised ceremony in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday made history. For the first time, two sequels — Top Gun: Maverick and, Avatar: The Way of Water — were nominated for best picture. Malaysia-born Michelle Yeoh, who starred in the genre-bending, Everything Everywhere all at Once, became the second Asian woman to be nominated for best actress since the awards were first held in 1929.
Still, some criticised the lack of Black women in the best actress category, with neither Viola Davis nor Danielle Deadwyler recognised, despite being seen as leading contendersin advance of the nominations for their roles in, The Woman King, and, Till, respectively.
The snub comes amid a years-long push to make the awards more inclusive.
No Black women at all for Best Actress
-No Viola
-No Danielle Deadwyler
No Best Directing nod for Ryan Coogler or Gina Prince-Bythewood either😒 #Oscars2023
— Shanelle Genai✨ (@shanellegenai) January 24, 2023
In the best supporting actress category, Angela Bassett became the first star in a Marvel superhero movie ever to earn an Oscar acting nomination for, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Meanwhile, the song, Naatu Naatu, from the Telegu-language Indian film, RRR, also broke barriers, becoming the first song from a completely Indian production to be nominated for the prestigious award. The film followsed two Indian revolutionaries’ struggle against British colonial rule.
Here are all the nominees for the main categories. Winners will be announced on March 12:
Everything has led to this. Congratulations to our 18 Academy Award nominees including Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Whale, Aftersun, Marcel The Shell With Shoes On, Close, and Causeway! #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/F469dcv9fQ
— A24 (@A24) January 24, 2023
Best picture
All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix
Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios
The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
Elvis – Warner Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once – A24
The Fabelmans – Universal Pictures
Tár – Focus Features
Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount Pictures
Triangle of Sadness – NEON
Women Talking – United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures
#BansheesMovie has been nominated for NINE Academy Awards including BEST PICTURE, BEST DIRECTOR Martin McDonagh, BEST ACTOR Colin Farrell, BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, and BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Kerry Condon! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/xjyN0Gzzqc
— The Banshees of Inisherin (@Banshees_Movie) January 24, 2023
Best actress
Cate Blanchett in Tár
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie
Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best actor
Austin Butler in Elvis
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living
Congrats to everyone involved with our 16 Academy Award® nominations this morning — we couldn’t be more proud!! pic.twitter.com/MWZL2Huk6K
— Netflix (@netflix) January 24, 2023
Best director
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – A24
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – Universal Pictures
Todd Field, Tár – Focus Features
Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness – NEON
Original screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Adapted screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Best supporting actor
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson – Banshees on Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best supporting actress
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Congratulations to Angela Bassett for her Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever! #OscarsNom pic.twitter.com/mCSdcZm3uP
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 24, 2023
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Costume design
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Film editing
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Documentary feature
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
Original song
Applause, from Tell It like a Woman
Hold My Hand, from Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Naatu Naatu, from RRR
This Is A Life, from Everything Everywhere All at Once
WE CREATED HISTORY!! 🇮🇳
Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/qzWBiotjSe
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 24, 2023
Best international film
All Quiet on the Western Front: Germany
Argentina, 1985: Argentina
Close: Belgium
EO: Poland
The Quiet Girl: Ireland
Best animated feature
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On – A24
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Universal Pictures
The Sea Beast
Turning Red – Walt Disney
Best animated short film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Live action short
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
Documentary short
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Production design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
German Netflix film, All Quiet on the Western Front, snagged another Best Picture nomination. https://t.co/zLVRT7oB8B #Oscars2023 pic.twitter.com/ZxhehJpLiw
— Forbes (@Forbes) January 24, 2023
Makeup and hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick