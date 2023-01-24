Academy Awards 2023: full list of Oscar nominations

Michelle Yeoh is second Asian woman ever to get best actress nod, Naatu Naatu first Indian film song to be nominated.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards have been announced, with sci-fi family drama, Everything Everywhere all at Once, leading the pack with 11 nods from academy voters, followed by German anti-war movie, All Quiet on the Western Front, and Irish black comedy, The Banshees of Inisherin, with both nabbing nine nominations.

Several categories announced during the televised ceremony in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday made history. For the first time, two sequels — Top Gun: Maverick and, Avatar: The Way of Water — were nominated for best picture. Malaysia-born Michelle Yeoh, who starred in the genre-bending, Everything Everywhere all at Once, became the second Asian woman to be nominated for best actress since the awards were first held in 1929.

Still, some criticised the lack of Black women in the best actress category, with neither Viola Davis nor Danielle Deadwyler recognised, despite being seen as leading contendersin advance of the nominations for their roles in, The Woman King, and, Till, respectively.

The snub comes amid a years-long push to make the awards more inclusive.

No Black women at all for Best Actress -No Viola

In the best supporting actress category, Angela Bassett became the first star in a Marvel superhero movie ever to earn an Oscar acting nomination for, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Meanwhile, the song, Naatu Naatu, from the Telegu-language Indian film, RRR, also broke barriers, becoming the first song from a completely Indian production to be nominated for the prestigious award. The film followsed two Indian revolutionaries’ struggle against British colonial rule.

Here are all the nominees for the main categories. Winners will be announced on March 12:

Best picture

All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix

Avatar: The Way of Water – 20th Century Studios

The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Elvis – Warner Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once – A24

The Fabelmans – Universal Pictures

Tár – Focus Features

Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount Pictures

Triangle of Sadness – NEON

Women Talking – United Artists Releasing/Orion Pictures

Best actress

Cate Blanchett in Tár

Ana de Armas in Blonde

Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor

Austin Butler in Elvis

Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Paul Mescal in Aftersun

Bill Nighy in Living

Best director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin – Searchlight Pictures

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – A24

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans – Universal Pictures

Todd Field, Tár – Focus Features

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness – NEON

Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Best supporting actor

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – Banshees on Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Cinematography

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Costume design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Film editing

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Documentary feature

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Original song

Applause, from Tell It like a Woman

Hold My Hand, from Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, from RRR

This Is A Life, from Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best international film

All Quiet on the Western Front: Germany

Argentina, 1985: Argentina

Close: Belgium

EO: Poland

The Quiet Girl: Ireland

Best animated feature

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Netflix

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On – A24

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Universal Pictures

The Sea Beast

Turning Red – Walt Disney

Best animated short film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Live action short

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Documentary short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Production design

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Makeup and hairstyling

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick