Academy Awards 2022: full list of Oscar nominations
Dune, Power of the Dog receive major nods; winners of the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.
After another year in a pandemic that affected movie theatre attendance in the United States and saw streaming services make new inroads into Hollywood, the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday announced its nominees.
Two films that were viewed on the big-screen and streamed into homes received notable nominations: Jane Campion’s gothic western, The Power of the Dog, and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, Dune.
Netflix’s, The Power of the Dog, also led nominations with 12 nods, including best picture, best director and recognition for all of its top actors.
Here are all the nominees for the main categories. Winners will be announced on March 27:
Best picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best actress:
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
Olivia Colman’s reaction to her 3rd Oscar nomination for her leading performance as Leda in The Lost Daughter pic.twitter.com/oTOIrNVkQm
— Olivia Colman Source (@colmansource) February 8, 2022
Best actor
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best director
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Original screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Adapted screenplay
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best supporting actor
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Best supporting actress
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Judi Dench – Belfast
Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?! 🤯
Once I compose myself I’ll have real words to say. But until then… 🤯🙀🤪 pic.twitter.com/hfMEHQCgvR
— Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) February 8, 2022
Cinematography
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Costume design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
"No Time To Die", the @007 theme song written by Billie and @FINNEAS, has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards! @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/TQAF0ZsGYD
— billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 8, 2022
Film editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
tick, tick…BOOM!
The Power of the Dog
Documentary feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Original song
Be Alive from King Richard, music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyonce Knowles-Carter
Dos Oruguitas from Encanto, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy from Belfast, music and lyric by Van Morrison
No Time to Die from No Time to Die, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
Somehow You Do from Four Good Days, music and lyric by Diane Warren
Best international film
Drive My Car – Japan
Flee – Denmark
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan
The Hand of God – Italy
The Worst Person in the World – Norway
Grazie all’Academy 💚❤️. #TheHandOfGod is nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards®, congratulazioni Paolo Sorrentino! pic.twitter.com/DuELOPT7tq
— The Hand of God (@handofgodfilm) February 8, 2022
Best animated feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Best animated short film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Live action short
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Documentary
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Production design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Makeup and hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home