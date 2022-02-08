Academy Awards 2022: full list of Oscar nominations

Dune, Power of the Dog receive major nods; winners of the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.

After another year in a pandemic that affected movie theatre attendance in the United States and saw streaming services make new inroads into Hollywood, the 94th Academy Awards on Tuesday announced its nominees.

Two films that were viewed on the big-screen and streamed into homes received notable nominations: Jane Campion’s gothic western, The Power of the Dog, and Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, Dune.

Netflix’s, The Power of the Dog, also led nominations with 12 nods, including best picture, best director and recognition for all of its top actors.

Here are all the nominees for the main categories. Winners will be announced on March 27:

Best picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best actress:

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Olivia Colman’s reaction to her 3rd Oscar nomination for her leading performance as Leda in The Lost Daughter pic.twitter.com/oTOIrNVkQm — Olivia Colman Source (@colmansource) February 8, 2022

Best actor

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick…BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best director

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Original screenplay

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person in the World

Adapted screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, and Daniel Durant star in the film, CODA [Business Wire via AP]

Best supporting actor

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best supporting actress

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Judi Dench – Belfast

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

WHAT JUST HAPPENED!?! 🤯 Once I compose myself I’ll have real words to say. But until then… 🤯🙀🤪 pic.twitter.com/hfMEHQCgvR — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) February 8, 2022

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Costume design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

"No Time To Die", the @007 theme song written by Billie and @FINNEAS, has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 94th Academy Awards! @TheAcademy pic.twitter.com/TQAF0ZsGYD — billie eilish (@billieeilish) February 8, 2022

Film editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

tick, tick…BOOM!

The Power of the Dog

Documentary feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

The Norwegian film, The World’s Worst Man, was nominated for an Oscar in the category of best foreign film [Javad Parsa/NTB via Reuters]

Original song

Be Alive from King Richard, music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyonce Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down to Joy from Belfast, music and lyric by Van Morrison

No Time to Die from No Time to Die, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days, music and lyric by Diane Warren

Best international film

Drive My Car – Japan

Flee – Denmark

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom – Bhutan

The Hand of God – Italy

The Worst Person in the World – Norway

Grazie all’Academy 💚❤️. #TheHandOfGod is nominated for Best International Feature Film at the Academy Awards®, congratulazioni Paolo Sorrentino! pic.twitter.com/DuELOPT7tq — The Hand of God (@handofgodfilm) February 8, 2022

Best animated feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

Raya and the Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Best animated short film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Nightmare Alley directed by Guillermo del Toro is one the nominees for best picture [Searchlight Pictures via AP]

Live action short

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Documentary

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Production design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Rachel Zegler made her film debut as Maria Vasquez in West Side Story [File: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters]

Makeup and hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home