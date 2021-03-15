Live
Oscar nominations 2021

Here are the nominees for the main categories for the Academy Awards, to be announced on April 25.

The Oscar nominations and ceremony have been delayed by the coronavirus [File: Robyn Beck/AFP]
15 Mar 2021

Hollywood’s biggest awards night, the Oscars, like so much else in 2021, has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Cinemas were shuttered for most of the past year, many films that might have been contenders were not released at all, and those that were, few may have seen in theatres.

That opened the door for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon to have a strong showing in this year’s nominations.

Here are the nominees for the main categories, with the award ceremony, postponed for two months because of coronavirus concerns, to be held on April 25.

 

Best Picture

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Minari

The Father

Sound of Metal

Judas and the Black Messiah

 

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Gary Oldman – Mank

Steven Yeun – Minari

 

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

 

Best Director

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

David Fincher – Mank

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Lee Isaac Chung – Minari

Thomas Vinterberg – Another Round

 

Best Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom Jr – One Night in Miami

Paul Raci – Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah

 

Best Supporting Actress

Olivia Colman – The Father

Amanda Seyfried – Mank

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

 

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

 

Best Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

 

Best Documentary Film

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

 

Best International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

 

Best Original Song

Husavik (My Hometown) – Eurovision Song Contest

Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah

Hear My Voice – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Io Si (Seen) -The Life Ahead

Speak Now – One Night in Miami

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
