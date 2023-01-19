Leaders of Chechnya, Wagner blast Russian army beard ban

Critical comments are the latest outburst against the Russian military leadership by two of Vladimir Putin’s staunchest allies.

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov criticised a ban on Russian soldiers wearing beards, noting his forces fighting in Ukraine are Muslims and having facial hair is a religious duty.

Kadyrov’s comments are the latest outburst against the Russian military leadership as he joined Wagner Group mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in venting public criticism.

In an interview with the RBC news site on Wednesday, Viktor Sobolev, a retired lieutenant-general and member of Russia’s parliament, defended the ban on beards, personal smartphones, and tablets as an “elementary part of military discipline”.

Writing on Telegram on Thursday, the bearded Kadyrov – who has talked up the role of his troops in Russia’s war in Ukraine – wrote, “Apparently, Lieutenant-General Viktor Sobolev has a lot of free time … since he has nothing to do but rereading the military code of conduct.”

Kadyrov called Sobolev’s comments “a clear provocation”, saying his mostly Muslim soldiers wore beards as part of their religious duty.

Wagner’s Prigozhin, whose rift with the defence establishment has become increasingly public in the past week, called Sobolev’s comments “absurd” and “archaisms from the 1960s”.

Kadyrov and Prigozhin, whose forces in Ukraine operate largely autonomously of the high command, have become more outspoken in their criticism of the Russian military leadership since Moscow’s armies suffered a string of cascading defeats in late 2022.

The two men have formed a tacit alliance, amplifying each other’s criticism of the military top brass and calling for a more vigorous prosecution of the war.

It remains to be seen how the relationship between the various fighting forces unfolds after Russia ordered its top general, Valery Gerasimov, to take charge of its invasion of Ukraine this month.