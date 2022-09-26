At least nine dead, 20 wounded in Russia school shooting

The shooter turned the gun on himself after killing several people in the central Udmurtia region.

Children are among the nine victims killed by a gunman at a school in central Russia on Monday, local police and government officials said.

At least 20 people were also wounded.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said in an online statement that two guards, two teachers and five students were killed in the shooting in the school in Izhevsk, a city of about 640,000 people about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow in the Udmurtia region.

The regional governor, Alexander Brechalov, said: “There are victims among the children, there are wounded too.”

Russia’s interior ministry confirmed the shooting on its Telegram feed.

“Any shooting at a school is a cause for deep concern for authorities, families and the nation in general. We have seen that in the United States and many other countries,” said Al Jazeera’s Mohammed Vall, reporting from Moscow. “But Russians are saying this is not a frequent occurrence in Russia – and most of the time it is difficult to establish the motives behind it.”

The Izhevsk school, which teaches children aged from six to 17, has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off.

No details about the gunman, who later shot himself, or his motives have been released.

School shootings are relatively rare in Russia.

The last such tragedy took place in May 2021, when nine people – including seven children – were killed after a lone teenage gunman opened fire in Russia’s southwestern city of Kazan.

Three years earlier in 2018, a student at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea killed 20 people before turning his gun on himself.