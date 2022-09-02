Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 191

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 191st day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here is the situation as it stands on Friday, September 2.

Nuclear plant

IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said his agency would maintain a constant presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after he returned from a mission there while leaving experts from his team at the site.

Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said the IAEA mission to the plant, which was seized by Russia early in the conflict, would be successful if it was demilitarised.

One of two reactors at the complex was shut down because of Russian shelling, operator Energoatom said.

A Ukrainian “sabotage group” tried to seize the plant ahead of the IAEA visit, Russia’s defence ministry said.

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed Zaporizhia governor, said at least three people were killed and five wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Enerhodar city near where the facility is located.

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Russia staged the incident in Enerhodar to blame Kyiv.

Fighting

In the past 24 hours, five civilians in the Donetsk region were killed and 12 wounded, the regional governor said.

Ukraine’s southern operational command said its forces destroyed a pontoon bridge near the town of Daryivky in the Kherson region, which had been used by Russian troops.

Britain’s defence ministry said heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine, including shelling of Enerhodar.

