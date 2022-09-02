News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 191

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 191st day, we take a look at the main developments.

A Russian official shows IAEA chief Rafael Grossi detonated ordnance at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine [Yuri Kochetkov/EPA-EFE]
Published On 2 Sep 2022

Here is the situation as it stands on Friday, September 2.

Get the latest updates here.

Nuclear plant

  • IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said his agency would maintain a constant presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after he returned from a mission there while leaving experts from his team at the site.
  • Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said the IAEA mission to the plant, which was seized by Russia early in the conflict, would be successful if it was demilitarised.
  • One of two reactors at the complex was shut down because of Russian shelling, operator Energoatom said.
  • A Ukrainian “sabotage group” tried to seize the plant ahead of the IAEA visit, Russia’s defence ministry said.
  • Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed Zaporizhia governor, said at least three people were killed and five wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Enerhodar city near where the facility is located.
  • Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Russia staged the incident in Enerhodar to blame Kyiv.

Fighting

  • In the past 24 hours, five civilians in the Donetsk region were killed and 12 wounded, the regional governor said.
  • Ukraine’s southern operational command said its forces destroyed a pontoon bridge near the town of Daryivky in the Kherson region, which had been used by Russian troops.
  • Britain’s defence ministry said heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine, including shelling of Enerhodar.

Energy

  • Germany will likely get through the winter without a crisis if Russian gas supplies stop, and could draw on its stores and get more deliveries from Norway or the Netherlands, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
  • Renominations for Russian gas via Nord Stream 1 into the NEL connection point in Germany suggest flows may resume from Saturday morning when Gazprom said maintenance work on the pipeline will be completed, operator data showed.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies