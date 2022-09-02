Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 191
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 191st day, we take a look at the main developments.
Here is the situation as it stands on Friday, September 2.
Nuclear plant
- IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said his agency would maintain a constant presence at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after he returned from a mission there while leaving experts from his team at the site.
- Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said the IAEA mission to the plant, which was seized by Russia early in the conflict, would be successful if it was demilitarised.
- One of two reactors at the complex was shut down because of Russian shelling, operator Energoatom said.
- A Ukrainian “sabotage group” tried to seize the plant ahead of the IAEA visit, Russia’s defence ministry said.
- Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russian-installed Zaporizhia governor, said at least three people were killed and five wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Enerhodar city near where the facility is located.
- Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said Russia staged the incident in Enerhodar to blame Kyiv.
Fighting
- In the past 24 hours, five civilians in the Donetsk region were killed and 12 wounded, the regional governor said.
- Ukraine’s southern operational command said its forces destroyed a pontoon bridge near the town of Daryivky in the Kherson region, which had been used by Russian troops.
- Britain’s defence ministry said heavy fighting persists in the southern part of Ukraine, including shelling of Enerhodar.
Energy
- Germany will likely get through the winter without a crisis if Russian gas supplies stop, and could draw on its stores and get more deliveries from Norway or the Netherlands, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
- Renominations for Russian gas via Nord Stream 1 into the NEL connection point in Germany suggest flows may resume from Saturday morning when Gazprom said maintenance work on the pipeline will be completed, operator data showed.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies