Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 201

Here is the situation as it stands on Monday, September 12.

Ukrainian forces advanced north from Kharkiv to within 50 kilometres (30 miles) of the border with Russia and are also pressing to the south and east in the same region, Ukrainian chief commander General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said.

Zaluzhnyi said Ukraine had retaken more than 3,000 square kilometres (1,160 sq miles) this month.

Britain’s Defence Ministry said Russia had “likely” ordered the withdrawal of its troops from the entire occupied Kharkiv region west of the Oskil River. “The rapid Ukrainian successes have significant implications for Russia’s overall operational design,” it said.

Russia’s defence ministry ordered troops to leave the area around the city of Izyum, and the installed chief administrator of Russian-controlled parts of the region told residents to evacuate to Russia.

Russian nationalists called angrily for immediate changes by President Vladimir Putin to ensure ultimate victory in the Ukraine war after Moscow was forced to abandon Izyum.