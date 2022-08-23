Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 181

Here are the key events from Tuesday, August 23.

The US embassy in Kyiv warned Russia was planning to attack Ukrainian infrastructure in the coming days.

Kharkiv and Mykolaiv have also imposed curbs ahead of Ukraine’s 31st independence anniversary on Wednesday.

Russia carried out artillery and air attacks in the Zaporizhia region, where fighting near Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has raised fears of a catastrophic nuclear incident, Ukraine’s General Staff said.

Russia’s Federal Security Service accused Ukraine’s secret services of killing Darya Dugina, the daughter of an ultra-nationalist, in a car bomb attack near Moscow that President Vladimir Putin called “evil”. Ukraine denied involvement in the attack.

Ukraine’s agricultural exports are likely to rise to about 4 million tonnes in August, from 3 million tonnes in July, thanks to the UN-brokered deal that unblocked seaports, a deputy chair of the Ukrainian Agrarian Council said.