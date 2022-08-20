At least 15 killed as bus crashes at accident site in Turkey

Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed on a highway in southern Turkey.

A passenger bus has collided with emergency teams handling an earlier road accident in southern Turkey, killing at least 15 people and injuring 22 others, officials said.

Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among those killed on the highway between Gaziantep and Nizip, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu wrote in a tweet on Saturday. The other eight deaths were on the bus, he added.

“At around 10:45 this morning, a passenger bus crashed here,” Gaziantep Governor Davut Gul said, speaking from the scene of the accident on the road east of Gaziantep.

“While the fire brigade, medical teams and other colleagues were responding to the accident, another bus crashed 200 metres behind. The second bus slid to this site and hit the first responders and the wounded people on the ground.”

The Turkish news agency Ilhas said two of its journalists were killed after pulling over to help the victims of the initial accident, in which a car came off the highway and slid down an embankment.

Television footage showed an ambulance with severe damage to its rear while the bus lay on its side alongside the highway.

Turkey has a poor record of road safety. Some 5,362 people were killed in traffic accidents last year, according to the government.