Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 176

Here are the key events from Thursday, August 18.

A Russian attack on a residential area of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-biggest city, on Wednesday evening killed at least six people and injured 16, the Ukrainian Emergencies Service said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a block of flats had been “totally destroyed” in the attack, which he said “had no justification and shows the powerlessness of the aggressor”.

Ukrainian forces killed 29 “occupiers” in the south of the country and destroyed artillery, armoured vehicles and a military supply depot, the south district of the Operational Command of the Ukrainian armed forces said.