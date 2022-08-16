Ukraine nuclear power company says Russia attacked website

Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom says Russian-based hackers launched major attack on its website.

Ukraine’s state nuclear power company Energoatom said Russian-based hackers launched a major three-hour attack on its website but had not caused significant problems.

“The Russian group ‘People’s Cyber Army’ carried out a cyber attack using 7.25 million bot users, who simulated hundreds of millions of views of the company’s main page,” Energoatom said in a statement on Tuesday.

“[This] did not significantly affect operations of the Energoatom website.”

A Telegram channel called “popular cyberarmy” in Russian around midday called on its followers to attack the Ukrainian nuclear operator’s website.

But by Tuesday evening, it had announced a “change” in plans, redirecting supporters to a new target – the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, whose website was sluggish.

The cyberattack came as tensions flare over the Zaporizhzhia power plant in the south of the country, which Russian forces occupied in March, shortly after invading its neighbour.

Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of shelling the nuclear installation, which is the largest in Europe, sparking fears of a nuclear accident.

Ukraine counted on four nuclear power stations to supply it with around half of its electricity supply before Russia’s invasion on February 24.

Ukraine was the site of the world’s worst nuclear accident in 1986, when the Chernobyl power station’s reactor number four exploded.

The power station’s three other reactors were successively closed down, with the latest shutting off in 2000.

Russian troops on the first day of the invasion seized the Chernobyl plant, occupying it and a highly radioactive exclusion zone around the complex for several weeks.