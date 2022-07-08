Tributes pour in as Japan’s Shinzo Abe dies after being shot

World leaders share their condolences after former Japanese prime minister is pronounced dead.

Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, died after being shot while campaigning in the city of Nara.

The killing on Friday shocked Japan and prompted an outpouring of grief and condemnation worldwide. Below are some of the reactions to the news of Abe’s passing.

French President Emmanuel Macron:

“Japan has lost a great prime minister, who dedicated his life to his country and worked to ensure order in the world.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was “stunned and deeply saddened” by the news of Abe’s death.

“We stand closely by Japan’s side even in these difficult hours,” Scholz tweeted, expressing his deepest sympathy to the late leader’s family.

Russian President Vladimir Putin:

The leader of Russia on Friday called Abe’s death an “irreplaceable loss.”

In a telegram to Abe’s family, Vladimir Putin called Abe an “outstanding statesman” who had done a lot to develop “good neighbourly ties between our countries.”

“I wish you and your family strength and courage in the face of this heavy, irreparable loss,” Putin said, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg:

“Deeply saddened by the heinous killing of Shinzo Abe, a defender of democracy and my friend & colleague over many years. My deepest condolences to his family, PM Fumio Kishida & the people of NATO’s partner Japan at this difficult time.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson:

“Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe,” Johnson said on Twitter. “His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people.” “The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time.”

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:

“The tragic death of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo is devastating news … Mr Abe was one of Australia’s closest friends on the world stage … Under his leadership Japan emerged as one of Australia’s most like-minded partners in Asia – a legacy that endures today.

“Mr Abe was a leader in the Indo-Pacific, championing a vision of a free and open region. The Quad and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership are in many ways the results of his diplomatic leadership.

“Mr Abe was also a giant on the world stage – a leader in the G7, the G20 and the United Nations. His legacy was one of global impact, and a profound and positive one for Australia.”

European Council President Charles Michel:

“It is with deep regret that I have learned of the passing of Shinzo Abe. I will never understand the brutal killing of this great man. Japan, Europeans mourn with you. My sincerest condolences to his wife and family.”

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen:

“A wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away. I mourn with his family, his friends and all the people of Japan. This brutal and cowardly murder of Shinzo Abe shocks the whole world.”

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-youl:

“Shooting of Japan’s Abe is an unforgivable act of crime.”

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

“As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022.”

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki:

“I am deeply shocked by the news of the assassination of Shinzo Abe. My thoughts are with the family of our Japanese friend who was always very kind to Poland. May he rest In peace.”