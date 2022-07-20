Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 147

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 147th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Wednesday, July 20.

Get the latest updates here.

Fighting

Russia’s offensive in Ukraine’s Donbas region continues to make minimal gains as Ukrainian forces hold the line, British military intelligence said.

Russia is laying the groundwork for the annexation of Ukrainian territory, using the same tactics as it did in Crimea in 2014, according to the White House.

Ukraine’s general staff reported widespread shelling and attacks in various areas of the country.

At least one person was killed in a Russian missile strike on the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, authorities said.

Diplomacy

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei in Tehran, his first trip outside the former Soviet Union since the February invasion of Ukraine.

Putin said Moscow does not see any desire from Ukraine to fulfil the terms of what he described as a preliminary peace deal agreed to in March.

Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska will address the United States Congress at 11am local time (15:00 GMT), according to a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Ukraine’s parliament dismissed the domestic security chief and prosecutor general two days after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended them for failing to root out Russian spies.

Ukraine joined the US-aligned International Energy Agency as an association country, the watchdog said, binding Kyiv closer to the mostly Western countries which oppose Russia’s invasion.

Economy