British Prime Minister Boris Johnson survives confidence vote

Winning the confidence vote means that Johnson is now immune from a leadership challenge for another year.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a confidence vote that could have seen him removed from power.

Despite serious discontent within his Conservative Party, Johnson won a vote of confidence on Monday by 211 to 148 votes.

Winning the vote means that Johnson is now immune from a leadership challenge for another year.

The confidence vote was triggered on Monday by Conservative Party official Graham Brady, who announced that he had received letters calling for a no-confidence vote from at least 54 Conservative Party members of parliament – enough to trigger the measure under party rules.

Johnson needed to win the backing of a simple majority of the 359 Conservative legislators in the British parliament to remain in power.

If Johnson had not secured that majority, the party would have been forced to choose a new leader who would also have become prime minister.

Though Johnson has survived the vote, losing the support of so many of his parliamentarians is a serious challenge to his authority.

The result also leaves unanswered the deep divisions within the Conservative Party, less than three years after Johnson led the party to its biggest election victory in decades.

With no clear frontrunner to succeed Johnson, most political observers believed ahead of Monday’s vote that he would defeat the challenge to his rule.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands, reporting from London, said earlier that Johnson was expected to narrowly survive the vote.

“Most people who are observing this, and within the party, think he is going to squeak through…. But it is perhaps going to be a close-run thing, and it is going to be a very nervous afternoon for the prime minister,” he said ahead of the vote.

‘Sigh of relief’

Speaking to Al Jazeera from Westminster, former ministerial aide in the Johnson government Leo Emirali said while there’ll be a “big sigh of relief” in Downing Street – however, there’s going to be difficulties further down the line.

“I think that much is clear with such as a razor thin majority. I do think there’s going to be an initial feeling of relief initial feeling of they’ve gotten away with it. But ultimately, the bigger problems are going to come further down the line,” he added.

“Looking at those numbers, the worry for number 10 … is that there’s going to be enough MPs now that think if they can coalesce around one leader candidate and that they can try again and maybe they’ll get their way this time around.”

Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said the vote showed the “choice” between his party and the Conservatives was clear.

“The choice is clearer than ever before: Divided Tories propping up Boris Johnson with no plan to tackle the issues you are facing. Or a united Labour Party with a plan to fix the cost of living crisis and restore trust in politics.”

Johnson’s leadership had come under intense scrutiny after an investigator’s report late last month that slammed a culture of rule-breaking inside the prime minister’s office in a scandal known as “partygate”.

Civil service investigator Sue Gray described alcohol-fueled bashes held by Downing Street staff members in 2020 and 2021, when pandemic restrictions prevented U.K. residents from socializing or even visiting dying relatives.