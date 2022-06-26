Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 123

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 123rd day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Sunday, June 26.

Fighting

Explosions have been heard in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, as Russian forces hit a residential complex in the first attacks on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 45 Russian missiles hit wide areas on Saturday, including the northern, southern and western parts of the country.

Diplomacy

Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he will urge his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to open dialogue during a peace-building mission and ask Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to order an immediate ceasefire.

Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv was intended to “intimidate Ukrainians” in the days leading up to a NATO summit, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Economy