Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 123
As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 123rd day, we take a look at the main developments.
Published On 26 Jun 2022
Here are the key events so far on Sunday, June 26.
Fighting
- Explosions have been heard in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, as Russian forces hit a residential complex in the first attacks on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 45 Russian missiles hit wide areas on Saturday, including the northern, southern and western parts of the country.
Diplomacy
- Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he will urge his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to open dialogue during a peace-building mission and ask Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to order an immediate ceasefire.
- Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv was intended to “intimidate Ukrainians” in the days leading up to a NATO summit, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Economy
- Four G7 powers will ban Russian gold exports in a new bid to stop oligarchs from buying the precious metal to avoid the impact of sanctions against Moscow, Britain said on Sunday.
- The G7 leaders are in Germany for a summit where they are expected to discuss ways to increase pressure on Putin while attempting to avoid sanctions that could stoke inflation and exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis at home.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies