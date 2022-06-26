News|Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 123

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 123rd day, we take a look at the main developments.

A Ukrainian soldier stands at a US-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022
Donetsk and its surrounding areas have been one of the major sites of fighting in the ongoing war in Ukraine. [File: Efrem Lukatsky/AP]
Published On 26 Jun 2022

Here are the key events so far on Sunday, June 26.

Get the latest updates here.

Fighting

  • Explosions have been heard in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app, as Russian forces hit a residential complex in the first attacks on the Ukrainian capital in weeks.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 45 Russian missiles hit wide areas on Saturday, including the northern, southern and western parts of the country.INTERACTIVE - WHO CONTROLS WHAT IN UKRAINE - June 26,2022

Diplomacy

  • Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he will urge his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to open dialogue during a peace-building mission and ask Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to order an immediate ceasefire.
  • Russia’s missile attack on Kyiv was intended to “intimidate Ukrainians” in the days leading up to a NATO summit, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Economy

  • Four G7 powers will ban Russian gold exports in a new bid to stop oligarchs from buying the precious metal to avoid the impact of sanctions against Moscow, Britain said on Sunday.
  • The G7 leaders are in Germany for a summit where they are expected to discuss ways to increase pressure on Putin while attempting to avoid sanctions that could stoke inflation and exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis at home.
Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies