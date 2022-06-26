Mayor Vitali Klitschko says rescue operations are under way after a rocket hit the city’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he will call for a ceasefire during a peace-building visit to Russia and Ukraine.

Several explosions heard in Kyiv’s Shevchenkivsky district; two people injured.

The G7 leaders gather in Germany, seeking emphatic backing for Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion.

Severodonetsk’s mayor says the city is now under the “full occupation of Russia”.

1 min ago (06:48 GMT)

Emergency Service update on Kyiv’s blast

A nine-story residential building was damaged from the first to the ninth floor;

The blast occurred at around 6.30am (03.30 GMT);

Rescue operations are underway and preliminary data suggest there are victims;

About 19 emergency units are currently working on the site.

20 mins ago (06:29 GMT)

Russia’s Kyiv strike aims to ‘intimidate Ukrainians’ before NATO summit: mayor

A Russian missile strike that hit Kyiv was intended to “intimidate Ukrainians” in the days leading up to a NATO summit, the city’s mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The first Russian strike in the capital in nearly three weeks was aimed to “intimidate Ukrainians… at the approach of the NATO summit” to be held in Madrid from June 28-30, said Klitschko, who visited the scene of the explosion.

AFP reporters said a residential complex was hit causing a fire and cloud of grey smoke.

29 mins ago (06:20 GMT)

Some 45 missiles strike Ukraine in past 24 hours: Zelenskyy

In a late night video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that in the previous day 45 Russian missiles hit wide areas, including the northern, southern and western parts of the country.

He described the strikes as intended for “not just the destruction of our infrastructure,” but also as “very cynical, calculated pressure on the emotions of our people.”

He also vowed to win back all the cities in the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, including Severodonetsk, that have been taken by Russian forces.

2 hours ago (04:27 GMT)

Explosions rock Kyiv central district

Several explosions were heard in the Shevchenkivskiy district of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko has said on the Telegram messaging app.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the explosions.

“Ambulance crews and rescuers dispatched to the scene,” Klitschko said. “There are people under the rubble. Some residents were evacuated, two victims were hospitalized,” he added.

3 hours ago (03:26 GMT)

Indonesia’s president to visit Ukraine, Russia on peace mission

Indonesian President Joko Widodo says he will urge his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to open dialogue during a peace-building mission and ask Russia’s President Vladimir Putin to order an immediate ceasefire.

“War has to be stopped and global food supply chains need to be reactivated,” Jokowi, as the president is popularly known, said before leaving for Germany to attend the G7 summit.

The president also said he will encourage the G7 to seek peace in Ukraine, and find an immediate solution to global food and energy crises. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation”.

5 hours ago (02:00 GMT)

G7 leaders to discuss Ukraine war, food and energy crises

The G7 leaders are in Germany, looking to back Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and deal with the intensifying global fallout of the war, trying to increase pressure on Putin while avoiding sanctions that could stoke inflation and exacerbate the cost-of-living crisis affecting their countries.

They are set to agree to ban imports of gold from Russia, a source familiar with the matter told the Reuters news agency. A German government source said leaders were discussing a possible price cap on Russian oil imports.

The summit is also expected to discuss options for tackling rising energy prices and replacing Russian oil and gas imports.

The summit is at the resort of Schloss Elmau at the foot of the Zugspitze mountain – where Germany last hosted the G7 in 2015. Then too, Russian aggression against Ukraine dominated the agenda a year after Moscow’s invasion of Crimea.

