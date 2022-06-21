Jan 6 live news: Focus turns to Trump pressure on state officials

Fourth hearing of the month scrutinises Donald Trump’s push to get local election officials to reject 2020 results.

The committee investigating the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol continues to focus on former President Donald Trump.

Trump has rejected the committee’s findings, calling the hearings a “theatrical production of partisan political fiction”.

Tuesday’s hearing will feature local election officials who are expected to testify that Trump’s team pressured them to reject the election results.

The previous hearing examined Trump’s pressure campaign on his vice president, Mike Pence, to overturn the 2020 elections.

Here are all the latest updates:

4 mins ago (17:25 GMT)

Election officials faced ‘dangerous’ pressure campaign: Schiff

Congressman Adam Schiff, a key Democrat who is set to take a leading role at the hearing, has said that state officials who refused to overturn the 2020 election faced a “dangerous” pressure campaign by Trump.

“Anyone who got in the way of Donald Trump’s continued hold on power after he lost the election was the subject of a dangerous and escalating campaign of pressure,” Schiff said.

“This pressure campaign brought angry phone calls and texts, armed protests, intimidation and all too often threats of violence and death.”

11 mins ago (17:18 GMT)

Every effort to overturn election deserves attention: Cheney

Liz Cheney, one of two Republicans on the January 6 panel, has stressed that each push by Trump to overturn the 2020 vote, whether directed at Pence or state officials, merits the attention of the Justice Department.

“Each of these efforts to overturn the election is independently serious,” Cheney said. “Each deserves attention both by Congress and by our Department of Justice. But as the federal court has already indicated, these efforts were also part of a broader plan. And all of this was done in preparation for January 6.”

The panel cannot press criminal charges but it can make recommendations to the Justice Department to indict individuals accused of wrongdoing.

18 mins ago (17:11 GMT)

Panel chair says Trump wanted state officials to overturn elections

Thompson has accused Trump of pressuring local election officials in swing states to overturn the results based on false allegations of fraud.

“He wanted officials at the local and state level to say the vote was tainted by widespread fraud and throw out the results – even though as we showed last week, there wasn’t any voter fraud that could have overturned the election results,” Thompson said.

The congressman explained the US election process where the vote takes place by state.

Each state is assigned a number of electors in proportion with its population. When a presidential candidate wins a state, he or she takes all the electors from that state.

Today, the Select Committee will share how a handful of election officials stood between Donald Trump and the upending of American democracy. Hearing 4 LIVE ⤵️ https://t.co/KxlyStxI9C — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 21, 2022

25 mins ago (17:04 GMT)

Hearing begins

Panel chair Bennie Thompson has gavelled in the hearing.

The fourth January 6 hearing of the month by the congressional committee investigating the 2021 attack on the Capitol is under way.

1 hour ago (16:19 GMT)

State officials to testify

The hearing on Tuesday will feature election officials and legislators from two key swing states that Trump had falsely claimed he won in 2020.

Witnesses include Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers; Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state; Gabriel Sterling, Georgia secretary of state chief operating officer; and Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, a former Georgia election worker.

Witnesses for Tuesday's hearing ⤵️ Panel 1

• Rusty Bowers, Arizona House Speaker

• Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State

• Gabriel Sterling, Georgia Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Panel 2

• Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss, former Georgia election worker — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) June 20, 2022

1 hour ago (16:16 GMT)

Hearing will focus on Trump’s pressure on state election officials

Tuesday’s hearing will examine Trump’s pressure on state election officials to overturn the 2020 election. That campaign by the former president had targeted bureaucrats overseeing the elections in key swing states, many of whom were Republican.

“President Trump and his allies drove a pressure campaign based on lies, and these lies led to threats that put state and local officials and their families at risk,” the Reuters news agency quoted a committee aide as saying.

1 hour ago (16:20 GMT)

Trump rebukes Jan 6 panel – again

Trump, who had previously dismissed the January 6 congressional panel as “treasonous” and called the hearings a “kangaroo court”, has continued his verbal attacks on the committee.

“Let’s be clear, this is not a congressional investigation, this horrible situation that’s wasting everyone’s time. This is a theatrical production of partisan political fiction. That’s getting these terrible, terrible ratings and they’re going crazy,” Trump told an audience in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday.

1 hour ago (16:10 GMT)

Key takeaways from last hearing

The last hearing on June 16 examined how Trump and some of his aides pushed then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn President Joe Biden’s election victory.

The committee heard from witnesses, including Pence confidants, how Trump wanted his vice president to use his ceremonial role of counting electoral votes from the states to reject the 2020 election results.

Legal experts, including a former conservative federal judge, argued that such a move would have been unconstitutional and posed a threat to US democracy.

Read the key takeaways from that hearing here.

Welcome to Al Jazeera’s live coverage of a United States congressional committee’s public hearing on its inquiry into the January 6, 2021 US Capitol riot.