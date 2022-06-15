Volodymyr Zelenskyy says there is no justification for delaying these weapons as Russian forces continue to ravage Severodonetsk and inflict ‘painful losses’ in Kharkiv.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his forces are suffering painful losses in the eastern town of Severodonetsk and the Kharkiv region, and has called on more anti-missile systems.

Russian forces are now in control of 80 percent of Severodonetsk, the Luhansk governor says.

Russia urges Ukrainian fighters sheltering in the Severodonetsk Azot chemical plant to surrender on Wednesday.

The Russian army says it will establish a humanitarian corridor to evacuate hundreds of civilians from the plant.

NATO must strengthen its readiness and have a more robust, combat-ready posture along its eastern border in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says.

25 mins ago (23:53 GMT)

Russian troops control 80% of Severodonetsk: Governor

Russian troops control about 80 percent of the fiercely contested eastern city of Severodonetsk, the governor of Luhansk has said.

Serhiy Haidai acknowledged on Tuesday that a mass evacuation of civilians from Severodonetsk now was “simply not possible” due to the relentless shelling and fighting. He said about 500 civilians were still sheltering in the Azot chemical plant.

Ukrainian forces have been pushed to the industrial outskirts of the city because of “the scorched earth method and heavy artillery the Russians are using,” he said.

“There is still an opportunity for the evacuation of the wounded, communication with the Ukrainian military and local residents,” he told The Associated Press by telephone, adding that Russian soldiers had not yet completely blocked off the strategic city.

33 mins ago (23:45 GMT)

Ukraine suffering painful losses in Severodonetsk, Kharkiv: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces are suffering painful losses in fighting Russian troops in both the eastern city of Severodonetsk and the Kharkiv region, Zelenskyy has said.

Ukraine said its forces were still trying to evacuate civilians from Severodonetsk after Russia destroyed the last bridge to the city, the latest stage in a weeks-long battle in the Donbas region that Moscow seeks to capture.

Both sides claim to have inflicted huge casualties in the fighting over the city, Russia’s principal battleground focus.

About 12,000 people remain in Severodonetsk, from a pre-war population of 100,000, according to the regional governor.

44 mins ago (23:34 GMT)

NATO must strengthen readiness, chief says

NATO must build out “even higher readiness” and strengthen its weapons capabilities along its eastern border in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the military alliance’s chief has said.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was speaking after informal talks in the Netherlands on Tuesday with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and the leaders of Denmark, Poland, Latvia, Romania, Portugal and Belgium ahead of a wider NATO summit in Madrid at the end of the month.

“In Madrid, we will agree a major strengthening of our posture,” he said. “Tonight we discussed the need for more robust and combat-ready forward presence and an even higher readiness and more pre-positioned equipment and supplies.”

Asked about Sweden and Finland’s applications to join the alliance, Stoltenberg said he was seeking “a united way forward” to resolve opposition from Turkey, which has been angered by what it deems as Swedish support of Kurdish militants.

53 mins ago (23:25 GMT)

Ukraine needs more anti-missile systems: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy has again called on the West to send his forces “more modern anti-missile systems”.

“Our country does not have it at a sufficient level yet, but it is our country in Europe that needs such weapons most right now,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine only managed to shoot down some missiles before the Lviv and Ternopil regions were hit on Tuesday.

Delay with provision of these weapons cannot be justified, he said.

Ukraine’s deputy defence minister, Anna Malyar, said on Tuesday that Kyiv had received only 10 percent of the weapons it requested.

6 hours ago (18:12 GMT)

Biden: Temporary silo plan to get Ukraine grain out

US President Joe Biden says he’s working closely with European Union partners to build temporary silos along the Ukraine border and some in Poland to get much-needed grain out.

Biden made the announcement during a speech in Philadelphia.

12 hours ago (12:03 GMT)

Russia urges Ukrainian fighters at Azot plant to surrender

Russia’s defence ministry has said it offered Ukrainian fighters sheltering in the Azot chemical plant in the eastern Ukrainian town of Severodonetsk the chance to surrender on June 15.

The ministry said Ukraine had asked Russia to set up an evacuation corridor to help civilians leave the plant, with all the bridges linking Severodonetsk to Ukrainian-held territory now destroyed.

