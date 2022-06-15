Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 112

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 112th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Wednesday, June 15.

Fighting

Ukraine’s forces are finding it more difficult to hold off Russian troops in the key eastern city of Severodonetsk, as Moscow’s army continues to pound the city with artillery, the governor of Luhansk said. He added that Russian troops control about 80 percent of Severodonetsk.

Russia urged Ukrainian fighters sheltering in the Severodonetsk Azot chemical plant to surrender.

The Russian army claimed it will establish a humanitarian corridor to evacuate hundreds of civilians from the plant on Wednesday.

Russian-backed separatists in Luhansk said Ukrainian forces have “taken hostage” up to 1,200 civilians in Severodonetsk’s Azot chemical plant, Russian state-owned news agency TASS said.

The governor Luhansk said about 500 civilians remain at the Azot plant, including 40 children.

Russia’s reliance on heavy artillery caused “extensive collateral damage” throughout Severodonetsk, the UK’s defence ministry said.

Ukrainian forces are suffering painful losses in fighting Russian troops in Severodonetsk and the Kharkiv region, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The route between Ukraine’s Donbas region and the Russian-annexed territory of Crimea via the occupied regions of Mariupol, Melitopol and Kherson is now open for civilian vehicles, TASS reported.

Diplomacy

Zelenskyy urged the West to send more modern anti-missile systems.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is set to lead a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday with defence ministers from NATO and other countries to discuss weapon deliveries to Ukraine.

Poland’s prime minister criticised NATO’s support for Ukraine, which has time and again called for more and heavier weapons.

Nicaragua’s Congress renewed a decade-long decree allowing Russian forces to enter Nicaragua between July 1 and December 31 to patrol in Pacific waters with the Nicaraguan Army, a decision the US criticised.

Moscow banned dozens of British journalists, media representatives, and defence figures from entering the country, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russia would be ready to consider a UK appeal over the fate of two Britons sentenced to death for fighting for Ukraine, the Kremlin said. Moroccans have been calling for the release of a Moroccan-Ukrainian who was also sentenced to death, while the government remains silent.

Pope Francis made new remarks on the war in Ukraine, praising “brave” Ukrainians for fighting for survival but also suggesting the situation was “perhaps somehow either provoked or not prevented”.

The human cost of the war

Nearly two-thirds of children in Ukraine have been uprooted during the war, a UN official said, calling the war a “child rights crisis”.

The Europe and Central Asia director for UNICEF said 277 children in Ukraine have been killed and 456 injured, the number of damaged schools is likely in the thousands, and only about 25 percent of schools in Ukraine are operational.

Ukraine said 313 children have been killed and 579 injured amid the war.

Economy