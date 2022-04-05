Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the UN Security Council that the Russian military must be brought to justice for “war crimes“.

Russia calls the allegations a “monstrous forgery” aimed at denigrating the Russian army.

The White House has said Washington and its allies are preparing to issue additional sanctions against Moscow, including a ban on new Russian investments.

The European Commission also proposes more sanctions, including a ban on coal imports from Russia.

Ukraine says people have only been able to flee the besieged city of Mariupol by private car or on foot, as wider evacuation efforts continue to fail.

4 mins ago (21:15 GMT)

US Secretary of State arrives in Brussels

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has landed in Belgium’s capital ahead of a NATO meeting of foreign ministers.

Earlier on Tuesday Blinken said the killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were part of a deliberate Russian campaign to commit atrocities.

“What we’ve seen in Bucha is not the random act of a rogue unit,” he said. “It’s a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape, to commit atrocities. The reports are more than credible, the evidence is there for the world to see.”

25 mins ago (20:54 GMT)

No casualties reported after explosions in Lviv, local officials say

No casualties have been reported following explosions in the Lviv region of western Ukraine, local officials said.

“Explosions near Radekhiv,” regional governor Maksim Kositsky said on Telegram, referring to a town about 70km (40 miles) northeast of Lviv. “Everybody must remain in shelters.”

A short while later he said in another post: “As of this hour, there is no information on victims.”

32 mins ago (20:48 GMT)

Nearly 4,000 people evacuated from Ukrainian cities on Tuesday: Official

A total of 3,846 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Tuesday, Vereshchuk said in an online post.

That is slightly more than the 3,376 who escaped on Monday, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister said.

56 mins ago (20:23 GMT)

Ukraine says people can still only flee Mariupol by car or on foot

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said that people are still only able to flee the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol on foot or by private car.

Efforts to organise mass evacuations by bus to safer parts of Ukraine have so far failed, and efforts with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have repeatedly broken down.

In an online post, Vereshchuk said seven buses trying to get to Mariupol had not managed to make its way through a Russian blockade.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukrainian forces had “cynically disrupted” the evacuation effort, the TASS news agency cited a senior official as saying.

1 hour ago (20:06 GMT)

US to announce new sanctions on Russia: White House

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said that the US will announce new sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, including a ban on all new investment in Russia.

“They will target Russian government officials, their family members, Russian owned financial institutions, also state-owned enterprises,” Psaki said during a news conference, about the upcoming measures.

“It’s part of the continuation of our efforts to put consequences, [to] hold Russian officials accountable.”

1 hour ago (20:04 GMT)

US providing Ukraine with protective chemical weapons gear: Official

A Biden administration official has said that the US is providing Ukraine with life-saving protective equipment that could be deployed if Russia were to use chemical and biological weapons.

The equipment and supplies, which were requested by Kyiv, are being delivered on a rolling basis and some has already been delivered, the unidentified official told the Reuters news agency.

