US: Man arrested in relation to deadly Sacramento shooting

Sacramento police say 26-year-old ‘related suspect’ is being held after weekend shooting left six dead and 12 injured.

Police in the United States have made one arrest in relation to a weekend shooting in Sacramento, California, that killed six people and injured a dozen others.

In a statement on Monday, the Sacramento Police Department said Dandrae Martin, 26, had been arrested as a “related suspect” in the mass shooting.

Martin was being held on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, the department said.

Gunfire erupted early on Sunday morning as bars began to close and patrons poured out onto the streets near the Golden 1 Center area, a few blocks from the state capitol.

The area was recently revitalised as an entertainment centre and over the past week, pandemic restrictions were lifted and bars and restaurants began filling up with people long isolated by COVID-19.

Monday’s arrest came as the six victims killed in the attack were identified.

The Sacramento County coroner identified the three women killed as Johntaya Alexander, 21; Melinda Davis, 57; and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21. The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

The shooting is the latest episode of gun violence to hit the United States, which saw a marked increase in homicides last year.

There have been 121 mass shootings – shootings in which at least four people were either injured or killed, not including the shooter – across the country so far this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a US non-profit group.

Amid a string of deadly shootings last year, US President Joe Biden promised to tackle the problem, urging Congress to pass stricter gun laws and pledging more support for community-based prevention programmes.

In Monday’s statement, the Sacramento Police Department said at least three buildings and three vehicles had been hit in Sunday’s shooting, while more than 100 bullet casings had been recovered at the scene.

Police also said they had received more than 100 videos and photos from the community as part of their ongoing investigation.

“We continue encourage community to use the community evidence portal to directly provide the department with photos/videos. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office will be reviewing all related evidence in this investigation to determine appropriate charges,” it said.