US police say 6 killed, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

Police ask residents to avoid the downtown area, which is packed with restaurants and bars.

At least six people have been killed, and nine wounded, in a shooting in downtown Sacramento, California in the US, local police said.

“Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active,” the Sacramento Police Department said on Sunday on social media.

The Sacramento Police Department says the shooting took place early on Sunday morning.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background. Video showed multiple ambulances had been sent to the scene.

Police provided few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Phone messages seeking comment were left with the Sacramento police.

The area where the shooting took place is packed with restaurants and bars that lead to the Golden One Center, where the Sacramento Kings play basketball.