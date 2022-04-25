As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 61st day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Monday, April 25.

Fighting

Ukrainian officials say Russian forces attempted to storm the Azovstal steel plant, the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, adding that more than 1,000 civilians are also sheltering there. It was not possible to independently verify the information.

Russia’s defence ministry says its high-precision missiles struck nine Ukrainian military targets, including four arms depots in the Kharkiv region, where artillery was stored.

Russia has deployed Iskander-M mobile battlefield missile launchers within 60km (40 miles) of the Ukrainian border, Ukraine’s military says. Each of the systems’ two ballistic missiles has a range of up to 500km (300 miles) and can carry conventional or nuclear warheads.

The British ministry of defence says Russia is “planning a staged referendum in the southern city of Kherson aimed at justifying its occupation”.

Orthodox Easter

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says “light would defeat darkness” as Ukrainians observe a bitterly emotional Orthodox Easter.

Ukrainian refugees filled churches across central Europe for Orthodox Easter.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, the spiritual head of Eastern Orthodox Christians worldwide, calls for the opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine where, he says, “an indescribable human tragedy is unfolding”.

Diplomacy