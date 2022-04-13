Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: List of key events on day 49

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 49th day, we take a look at the main developments.

Here are the key events so far on Wednesday, April 13.

Fighting

Ukrainian forces are “surrounded and blocked” in Mariupol as Russian forces push to take the southeastern port city, Mykhailo Podolyak, an official from Ukraine’s presidential office said.

Ukraine also fended off six Russian attacks in the southeastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, collectively known as Donbas, Ukraine’s General Staff of Armed Forces said.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it is closely watching the war in Ukraine after an unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol.

Russia’s appointment of Army General Aleksandr Dvornikov as commander of the Ukraine war shows how Ukrainian resistance and Russia’s pre-war planning are forcing it to reassess its operations, British military intelligence said.

Diplomacy

US President Joe Biden said Russia’s invasion amounts to genocide.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reappeared after a rare public silence to say the invasion was a “noble” cause and that peace talks were at a dead end.

Ukraine told Russia to release prisoners of war if it wants the Kremlin’s top political ally Viktor Medvedchuk to be freed.

Washington is expected to announce $750m in military assistance for Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda and presidents of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia are on their way to Kyiv to meet Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A planned visit by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was not welcomed by Ukraine, he said on Tuesday, following a report that Zelenskyy was critical of Steinmeier’s historic advocacy of Western rapprochement with Russia.

People returning

More than 870,000 Ukrainians, who fled abroad after the start of the war, have returned to the country, Ukraine’s border force said.

Spokesman Andriy Demchenko says that 25,000 to 30,000 Ukrainians are returning each day, with growing numbers of women, children and the elderly among them.

In total, more than 4.6 million Ukrainians have now fled their country, the United Nations reported.

Economy and business