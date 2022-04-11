Ukraine says Russia is planning a large-scale military offensive in the eastern Donbas region that could begin soon.

Russia has nearly completed its buildup for a renewed assault on Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, Ukraine’s defence ministry says.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer says his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow did not leave him optimistic.

Russia’s foreign minister says Moscow will not pause its military operation for, or during, any further negotiations with Kyiv.

The European Union is drafting proposals for an oil embargo on Russia, but an agreement has not yet been reached.

15 seconds ago (21:14 GMT)

Americans blame Biden, Putin for higher gas: poll

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll has found that half of Americans are experiencing financial hardship due to high gas prices, with one in five reporting “serious” difficulties.

According to the poll, Americans blame lots of actors for the current prices including Russian President Putin, oil companies, and President Biden and the Democrats.

According to the poll, 51 percent blame Biden, while 71 blame Putin.

60 mins ago (20:14 GMT)

Three killed by Russian attacks in Donetsk region: Governor

Three people have been killed and eight civilians were wounded by Russian attacks on Ukraine’s eastern region of Donetsk, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

The attacks come as Ukrainian officials have warned that Russian forces are preparing to launch a large-scale military offensive in the Donbas area.

“We forecast that active combat will begin in these areas in the nearest time,” Ukraine’s defence ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said.

1 hour ago (20:12 GMT)

Russia arrests critic of Ukraine offensive, lawyer says

Vladimir Kara-Murza, one of the main critics of the Kremlin and its offensive in Ukraine still living in Russia, has been arrested near his home, his lawyer said.

“I learned of his arrest less than 10 minutes ago, I will join him,” lawyer Vadim Prokhorov told the Interfax news agency.

The reasons for the arrest were not immediately known and there was no immediate comment from the authorities.

1 hour ago (20:08 GMT)

Kyiv accuses Moscow of holding civilians in prisons on Russian territory

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister has accused Russia of holding civilians, including journalists, activists and elected officials, in prisons on Russian territory.

“We have many priests, journalists, activists, mayors, and in general civilians who are in prisons, not, for example, even on the territory of Ukraine, but in [the] Kursk, Bryansk, Rostov [regions of Russia],” Iryna Vereshchuk said in televised comments. “They are forcibly held.”

Russian has repeatedly denied targeting civilians.

1 hour ago (19:59 GMT)

Maripuol mayor says more than 10,000 civilians have died in besieged city

The mayor of Mariupol has said that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the besieged Ukrainian port city since the start of the Russian invasion.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko told The Associated Press that corpses were “carpeted through the streets of our city” and that the death toll could be more than 20,000.

Boychenko also said Russian forces have brought mobile crematoria to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage.

