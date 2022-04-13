DEVELOPING STORY,
News|Government

Ivory Coast prime minister and government resign

Achi was the third prime minister in the West African state in the last three years.

Patrick Achi, recent ex-prime minister of Ivory Coast
Patrick Achi, secretary general to the presidency of the Ivory Coast, was appointed on March 8, 2021, interim prime minister while the country's premier, Hamed Bakayoko, was in Europe receiving medical treatment [File Sia Kambou/AFP]
Published On 13 Apr 2022

Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi has tabled his resignation and that of his government, President Alassane Ouattara said during a cabinet meeting in which he accepted the resignation.

The meeting took place on Wednesday in Abidjan, the Ivorian commercial capital.

Achi was the third prime minister in the West African state in the last three years after Ahmadou Gon Coulibaly and Hamed Bakayoko, who both died in 2020.

