Ivory Coast prime minister and government resign

Ivorian Prime Minister Patrick Achi has tabled his resignation and that of his government, President Alassane Ouattara said during a cabinet meeting in which he accepted the resignation.

The meeting took place on Wednesday in Abidjan, the Ivorian commercial capital.

Achi was the third prime minister in the West African state in the last three years after Ahmadou Gon Coulibaly and Hamed Bakayoko, who both died in 2020.