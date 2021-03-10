Live
News

Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko dies at 56

President Alassane Ouattara says the country ‘in mourning’ after the death of Hamed Bakayoko from cancer.

Hamed Bakayoko, Ivory Coast's new Defense minister, talks as he Hamed Bakayoko was appointed as Ivory Coast's prime minister in July 2020 [File: Luc Gnago/Reuters]
Hamed Bakayoko, Ivory Coast's new Defense minister, talks as he Hamed Bakayoko was appointed as Ivory Coast's prime minister in July 2020 [File: Luc Gnago/Reuters]
10 Mar 2021
|
Updated
3 minutes ago

Ivory Coast’s Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko has died from cancer in the German city of Freiburg, where he was receiving medical treatment, according to the government.

His death on Wednesday came two days after his 56th birthday.

“Our country is in mourning,” President Alassane Ouattara said in a Twitter post.

“It is with great sorrow that I announce the death of Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko, head of state, minister of defence … in Germany, as a result of cancer,” he added, describing Bakayoko as “a great statesman, a model for our youth, a personality of great generosity and exemplary loyalty”.

A close ally of the 79-year-old president, Bakayoko was named prime minister in July 2020 following the sudden death of his predecessor, Amadou Gon Coulibaly.

He was flown to France on February 18 for medical checks and later to Freiburg, in southwest Germany.

The government said in a statement on Friday that Ouattara had met Bakayoko during a visit to France last week, and given the condition of the minister’s health, it was recommended that his hospitalisation should be extended.

On Monday, Ouattara had named his close confidant and chief of staff, Patrick Achi, as interim prime minister in place of Bakayoko.

Source : Al Jazeera and News agencies
More from News

US, China to hold first high-level meet under Biden in Alaska

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee on Foreign Affairs on The Biden administration's priorities for US Foreign Policy [Ken Cedeno/Pool via Reuters]

Willing to risk it: US entrepreneurs launch half a million firms

Nearly 60 percent of new business openings in the United States in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic were in the professional, local, home and auto sectors, according to Yelp [File: Bloomberg]

Israel arrests former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Ikrima Sabri

The former Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Ikrima Sabri speaks during a news conference on Israeli archeological excavation under Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound [File: Menahem Kahana/AFP]

US Congress approves $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gives a thumbs up as the House of Representatives voted on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Wednesday [Joshua Roberts/Reuters]
Most Read

How Portugal silenced ‘centuries of violence and trauma’

A map published for Portugal’s 1934 Colonial Exhibition, held in Porto. It is entitled: “Portugal is not a small country” and shows the size of Portugal’s empire at the time as if super-imposed over a map of Europe [Courtesy of Paulo Moreira]

Turkey’s nuclear power dilemma

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend a groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in 2018 [Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via Reuters]

COVID: UK variant up to 100 percent more deadly, study finds

The virus has killed nearly 125,000 people in the UK [File: Hannah McKay/Reuters]

Pope Francis’s visit to Iraq: Beyond the symbolism

Iraq's most revered Shia cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani met with Pope Francis and his delegation at his home in the holy city of Najaf, on March 6, 2021. [Ayatollah al-Sistani's Media Office via AFP]